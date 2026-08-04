Sagtec Global Limited Announces the CEO and COO Acquire Shares from Existing Public Shareholders, Reinforcing Confidence in the Company's Long-Term Growth

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sagtec Global Limited (Nasdaq: SAGT) ("Sagtec" or the "Company"), a provider of AI-assisted software solutions and enterprise technology platforms, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer and major shareholder, Mr. Ng Chen Lok, has acquired 300,000 Class A ordinary shares of the Company from an existing public shareholder through a privately negotiated transaction completed on July 31, 2026.

The Company also announced that its Chief Operating Officer, Ms. Long Xin Yee, acquired 62,500 Class A ordinary shares from an existing public shareholder through a privately negotiated transaction completed on July 31, 2026.

The insider purchases, totalling 362,500 Class A ordinary shares from existing public shareholders, reflect senior management's continued confidence in Sagtec's long-term business strategy, growth prospects, and commitment to creating sustainable value for shareholders.

Following the open market purchase, Mr. Ng Chen Lok's beneficial ownership increased from 8,452,600 Class A ordinary shares to 8,752,600 Class A ordinary shares, while his holdings of 2,000,000 Class B ordinary shares remained unchanged.

Based on the Company's current issued share capital, Mr. Ng's ownership of the outstanding Class A ordinary shares increased from approximately 40.35% to 41.78%. In addition, his aggregate voting power increased from approximately 79.50% to 79.99%, reflecting the Company's dual-class share structure, under which each Class A ordinary share is entitled to one vote and each Class B ordinary share is entitled to twenty votes.

"Our decision to increase our personal investment reflects our strong confidence in Sagtec's long-term vision and future growth opportunities," said Ng Chen Lok, Chief Executive Officer of Sagtec Global Limited. "We believe the Company is well-positioned to capitalize on the increasing demand for AI-assisted enterprise solutions, digital infrastructure, and technology innovation across Southeast Asia and beyond. We remain committed to executing our strategic initiatives and delivering sustainable long-term value for all shareholders."

The purchases were made using the executives' personal funds and were completed in accordance with applicable securities laws and Nasdaq listing requirements. Sagtec continues to execute its long-term growth strategy by expanding its AI ecosystem, strengthening its enterprise software offerings, investing in digital infrastructure, and pursuing strategic partnerships across high-growth markets.

About Sagtec Global Limited

Sagtec Global Limited (Nasdaq: SAGT) is a Malaysia-headquartered AI technology company providing AI-assisted software solutions, enterprise technology platforms, and digital transformation services to businesses across Southeast Asia. The Company develops customizable enterprise software, intelligent data management platforms, and cloud-based technologies that support digital transformation across multiple industries. Its proprietary solutions, including the Speed+ cloud-based smart ordering platform, currently serve more than 12,000 clients. Since its IPO in March 2025, Sagtec has expanded its operations across Malaysia, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East. For more information, visit www.sagtec-global.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's future business prospects, growth strategy, market opportunities, strategic initiatives, and shareholder value creation. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, assumptions, and projections and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

Contact Information:

Sagtec Global Limited Contact:

Wan Najwa Enche Khawari

Head of Public Relations & Corporate Affairs

Telephone +6011-6217 3661

Email: info.pr@sagtec-global.com