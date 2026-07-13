White Pearl Technology Group AB: WPTG publishes EU follow-on prospectus and offer document regarding the public takeover offer to the shareholders of Aixia Group AB (publ)

White Pearl Technology Group AB (publ) ("WPTG") announced on 1 June 2026 a public takeover offer to the shareholders of Aixia Group AB (publ) ("Aixia") to tender all their shares in Aixia to WPTG (the "Offer"). The shareholders of Aixia are offered, for each share in Aixia, 5.33 newly issued shares in WPTG in combination with SEK 10.00 in cash. An EU follow-on prospectus prepared in connection with the Offer (the "Prospectus") has been approved by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority and is published today. An offer document has been prepared in accordance with the Swedish Securities Markets Self-Regulation Committee's Takeover Rules for certain trading platforms (the "Offer Document") and is published today.

Prospectus, offer document and acceptance form

The Prospectus was approved by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority on 10 July 2026 and is published today, 13 July 2026. An offer document has been prepared in accordance with the Swedish Securities Markets Self-Regulation Committee's Takeover Rules for certain trading platforms and is published today.

The Prospectus and the Offer Document are available on WPTG's website (www.whitepearltech.com) and on Aqurat Fondkommission AB's website (www.aqurat.se).

The acceptance form will be distributed to shareholders of Aixia whose holdings are directly registered with Euroclear Sweden AB on 13 July 2026 and will be available on WPTG's website and Aqurat Fondkommission AB's website (see above). Shareholders of Aixia whose shares are held through nominees are referred to the relevant nominee for instructions regarding acceptance of the Offer.

Indicative timetable

Acceptance period: 13 July 2026 - 10 August 2026

Settlement of consideration: around 26 August 2026

WPTG reserves the right to extend the acceptance period for the Offer, as well as to postpone the date for settlement of consideration. Any such extension or postponement will be announced by WPTG by way of press release in accordance with applicable laws and regulations.

Advisers

In connection with the completion of the Offer, WPTG has engaged Eversheds Sutherland Advokatbyrå AB as legal adviser and Aqurat Fondkommission AB as issuing agent.

Information about the Offer

Information about the Offer is available at www.whitepearltech.com.

For further information, please contact:

Oscar Carling, White Pearl Technology Group AB (publ)

+46 73 502 70 04

oscar.carling@whitepearltech.com The company's Certified Adviser is Amudova AB, e-mail: info@amudova.se.

The information was submitted, through the agency of the contact person set out above, for publication on 13 July 2026 at 08.00

Important information

This press release has been published in Swedish and English. In the event of any discrepancy between the language versions, the Swedish version shall prevail.

This press release does not constitute an offer, whether directly or indirectly, in Australia, Belarus, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand, Russia, South Africa or the United States of America, or in any other jurisdiction where such an offer would be prohibited under applicable laws or regulations (the "Restricted Jurisdictions").

Publication or distribution of this press release in or to jurisdictions outside Sweden may be subject to legal restrictions. Persons subject to the laws of jurisdictions other than Sweden should therefore inform themselves about and observe all applicable requirements. In particular, the ability to accept the Offer for persons who are not resident in Sweden may be affected by the laws of the jurisdiction in which they are resident.

This press release has been prepared in order to comply with the requirements under Swedish law, the Takeover Rules and statements by the Swedish Securities Council on the interpretation and application of the Takeover Rules. The information published may therefore differ from the information that would have been published if the press release had been prepared in accordance with the laws of jurisdictions other than Sweden.

Forward-looking statements

Statements in this press release relating to future conditions or circumstances, including information on future results, growth and other development forecasts and underlying assumptions, constitute forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is by its nature associated with risks and uncertainties as it relates to future conditions and is dependent on circumstances that may occur in the future. Due to a number of factors, many of which are beyond WPTG's control, no assurance can be given that future conditions will not differ materially from what is expressly or impliedly stated in the forward-looking information. All such forward-looking information applies only as at the date on which it is published and WPTG expressly disclaims any obligation to publish updates of such information, other than as required by the Takeover Rules or applicable laws and regulations.

About White Pearl Technology Group

White Pearl Technology Group AB (WPTG) is a Swedish global IT company specialising in solutions for digital transformation. With a presence in over 20 countries and a team of approximately 950 experts, WPTG helps organisations navigate the complexity of the digital era with services ranging from ICT and systems integration to business software and digital innovation. The company is listed on Nasdaq Growth Market (WPTGB) in Stockholm and on OTCQX (WPTGF) in the United States.

For more information, please contact:

info@whitepearltech.com

The company's Certified Adviser is Amudova AB, email: info@amudova.se.

About White Pearl Technology Group:

White Pearl Technology Group AB (WPTG) is a Swedish global technology company specialising in digital transformation solutions. With a presence in over 20 countries and a team of 950 experts, WPTG helps organisations navigate the complexities of the digital age, offering services ranging from ICT and system integration to business software and digital innovation. The company is listed on Nasdaq First North (WPTGB) in Stockholm, Sweden and on OTCQX (WPTGF) in the U.S.