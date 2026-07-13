Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 13, 2026) - Argo Graphene Solutions Corp. (CSE: ARGO) (OTCQB: ARLSF) (FSE: 94Y) ("Argo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce encouraging initial performance results from its graphene oxide cement additive program utilizing graphene produced through the proprietary STREAM graphene production platform licensed exclusively from Grapherry, Inc. The Company also announces that it has become a member of the Advanced Carbons Council, further strengthening Argo's participation within the global advanced carbon materials industry.

These developments represent important milestones as Argo continues executing its strategy of commercializing proprietary graphene technologies across multiple high-growth industrial markets.

Initial Commercial Validation of STREAM Technology

The graphene oxide ("GO") used in the testing was manufactured utilizing Grapherry's proprietary STREAM-G and STREAM-O production processes, directly linking the performance results to the proprietary technology platform that now forms the foundation of Argo's long-term graphene commercialization strategy under its previously announced exclusive worldwide licence agreement.

Initial testing demonstrated that the addition of only 0.05 wt.% graphene oxide, equivalent to approximately five parts graphene oxide per 10,000 parts cement by weight, increased ultimate compressive strength by approximately 60% compared to control samples.

Testing was performed using ASTM-standard 2-inch by 2-inch cement specimens cured for seven days prior to compression testing. Importantly, the results were reproduced consistently across multiple independent test batches, providing encouraging early validation of the technology's performance.

Graphene oxide functions as a nano-additive within cementitious materials by improving cement hydration, refining pore structure, reducing microcracking, and enhancing load transfer throughout the cement matrix. These improvements can be achieved using extremely low additive concentrations, making graphene oxide an attractive candidate for commercial-scale construction applications.

Management believes these initial results represent an important milestone in demonstrating that graphene produced using the proprietary STREAM platform can deliver meaningful and reproducible performance improvements under commercially relevant testing conditions.

While seven-day compressive strength testing provides valuable early performance data, the Company notes that 28-day compressive strength testing is the industry benchmark for structural concrete applications. Argo intends to continue its testing program and believes future 28-day results will provide additional validation as commercialization efforts continue.

Dr. Vikas Berry, Director of Argo Graphene Solutions and Founder of Grapherry, states, "One of the primary objectives in developing the STREAM technology platform was to produce graphene capable of delivering measurable performance improvements in commercially relevant applications. These initial results are particularly encouraging because they demonstrate a significant, reproducible increase in compressive strength using an extremely low graphene oxide dosage. While the industry typically references 28-day compressive strength results for structural concrete applications, these seven-day results provide an important early validation of the technology and establish a strong foundation for the next phase of testing and commercialization."

Commercial Opportunity

Construction materials represent one of the world's largest industrial markets.

The global cement market alone is estimated to exceed US$350 billion annually, while the broader concrete and construction materials sectors represent substantially larger market opportunities.

A consistent increase in compressive strength at extremely low graphene oxide loadings could provide manufacturers with greater flexibility to develop stronger concrete products or potentially reduce cement usage while maintaining required structural performance. Such advancements may provide both economic benefits and support industry efforts to reduce environmental impacts, particularly as cement production is estimated to account for approximately 8% of global carbon dioxide emissions.

Management believes graphene-enhanced cement represents one of several significant commercialization opportunities being pursued by the Company, alongside energy storage, semiconductors, advanced electronics, artificial intelligence infrastructure, agriculture, coatings, composites, and advanced industrial materials.

Joining the Advanced Carbons Council

Argo is also pleased to announce that it has joined the Advanced Carbons Council (ACC), an international industry association dedicated to advancing the commercialization of advanced carbon materials, including graphene, carbon nanotubes, carbon fibers, and related technologies.

The Council promotes collaboration among industry participants, supports technical and regulatory initiatives, encourages commercialization of advanced carbon materials, and provides members with opportunities to participate in industry working groups, technical discussions, and market development initiatives.

Management believes membership in the Advanced Carbons Council will enhance Argo's visibility within the rapidly evolving graphene industry while supporting the Company's long-term commercialization strategy through increased collaboration with technology developers, manufacturers, researchers, and potential commercial partners.

Sean McAlpine, Interim Chief Executive Officer of Argo Graphene Solutions, commented, "These encouraging initial results represent the first commercial validation of the proprietary STREAM technology since its integration into Argo. While additional testing remains underway, including industry-standard 28-day cure testing, we believe these results demonstrate the potential of our graphene platform to address meaningful opportunities within the global construction materials industry. Combined with our membership in the Advanced Carbons Council and our broader commercialization strategy across multiple industrial sectors, we continue to execute on our vision of building a vertically integrated graphene commercialization company."

Argo has engaged Evolve Creative Solutions Inc. ("Evolve") (163-628 Kent Ave., Vancouver, BC, Canada, phone 604 368 5438, email: info@ecsagency.com; contact Mike Bleakley) on a month-to-month basis at a fee of CD$25,000 per month for website development, digital marketing, and IT support services. Evolve is a boutique advertising agency specializing in marketing, and digital solutions. The Company and Evolve maintain an arm's length relationship, and no securities will be issued as compensation for the services.

About the Advanced Carbons Council

The Advanced Carbons Council is an international trade association representing companies engaged in the development, commercialization, and application of advanced carbon materials, including graphene, carbon nanotubes, carbon fibers, and related technologies. The Council promotes industry collaboration, technical standards, regulatory engagement, and broader commercial adoption of advanced carbon materials across multiple industrial sectors.

About Grapherry, Inc.

Grapherry, Inc. is a U.S.-based advanced materials technology company focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary graphene production technologies and graphene-enhanced products for industrial applications. Grapherry's proprietary STREAM graphene platform is designed to produce high-quality graphene from carbon-based feedstocks utilizing scalable processing methods intended to support commercial manufacturing applications.

Grapherry is advancing graphene solutions for multiple sectors including construction materials, infrastructure, agriculture, energy storage, and specialty industrial applications. The company's development initiatives include graphene-enhanced cement additives, soil enhancement products, conductive materials, and advanced graphene formulations designed to improve performance, durability, and sustainability across a range of industrial markets.

Grapherry's pilot-scale development activities are supported by a multidisciplinary technical team with expertise in graphene science, process engineering, manufacturing scale-up, and advanced materials commercialization.

About Argo Graphene Solutions Corp.

Argo Graphene Solutions Corp. is a Canadian advanced materials company focused on the development and commercialization of graphene-enhanced technologies and products for applications in construction, infrastructure, agriculture, and industrial manufacturing. The Company is advancing graphene solutions designed to improve material performance characteristics including strength, durability, conductivity, and water resistance across a range of industrial and commercial applications.

Argo's strategic focus includes graphene-enhanced concrete and cement technologies, infrastructure materials, agricultural applications, and next-generation industrial products. Through ongoing research, development, strategic partnerships, and technology acquisitions, Argo is positioning itself to participate in the rapidly expanding global graphene market and broader advanced materials sector.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed this press release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Certain information contained herein constitutes "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will", "plans", or variations of such words or phrases. Forward-looking information is based on assumptions considered reasonable by management as of the date of this news release. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Forward-looking information speaks only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise such information except as required by applicable securities laws.

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Source: Argo Graphene Solutions Corp.