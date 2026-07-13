GiG Software PLC: GiG powers Ventures Lab launch of Miki in Ontario, strengthening expansion across Canada's regulated iGaming market

13 July 2026

GiG Software Plc

("GiG" or the "Company")

GiG powers Ventures Lab launch of Miki in Ontario, strengthening expansion across Canada's regulated iGaming market

GiG Software Plc (First North: GiG SDB; OTCQX: GIGXF), a leading B2B iGaming technology company, has successfully launched Miki in Ontario, marking a further step in its strategic expansion across Canada's rapidly growing regulated iGaming landscape.

The launch represents GiG's fourth platform partner in Ontario and reinforces its position as a leading technology provider in one of North America's most competitive regulated markets, while supporting its broader ambitions across the Canadian market as new opportunities emerge.

With a strong and growing presence in Ontario, GiG has leveraged its deep experience in regulated markets to deliver a seamless and fully compliant launch for Ventures Lab. The deployment brings together GiG's core platform capabilities with its AI-powered technologies, LogicX and DataX, creating a flexible and high-performance environment designed to support rapid growth. By combining real-time decisioning, advanced analytics, and automation, GiG enables operators to move quickly, optimise performance, and respond to player behaviour with precision.

Responsible gaming remains central to the platform's design, with player protection embedded throughout the experience. Through real-time monitoring, intelligent risk detection, and automated safeguards, GiG provides partners with the tools needed to balance growth with compliance, supporting sustainable operations in one of the industry's most demanding regulated markets.

Canada's iGaming market continues to gather momentum, with Ontario leading the way as a benchmark for regulated online gaming. As additional provinces, including Alberta, move towards opening regulated markets in the coming months, GiG is well positioned to support partners in capitalising on the significant growth potential across the region. The successful launch of Miki further strengthens GiG's ability to scale alongside partners as the Canadian opportunity evolves.

Richard Carter, CEO of GiG, said: "This launch with Ventures Lab is another important milestone in our continued expansion across Canada. Ontario has set the standard as a highly competitive and well-regulated market, and our growing presence here positions us strongly as new provinces, such as Alberta, move towards regulation. We are focused on delivering scalable, compliant, and high-performing technology that enables our partners to succeed from day one, and to grow alongside us as the Canadian market continues to evolve."

Carlos Strazzer, Chief Executive Officer at Ventures Lab, added: "The successful launch of Miki in Ontario represents a key milestone for Ventures Lab, and we are pleased to partner with GiG to bring our offering to market. Their proven experience in regulated markets, combined with the strength of their platform and AI-driven capabilities, gives us a strong foundation to grow in Ontario and explore future opportunities across Canada."

on.miki.com

For further information, please contact:

GiG Software PLC Richard Carter, Chief Executive Officer Claudio Caruana, Company Secretary, General Counsel ir@gig.com Vigo Consulting (Investor Relations) Jeremy Garcia / Georgina Moul vigo@gig.com Tel: +44 (0) 20 7390 0230

About GiG Software Plc



GiG Software is a leading B2B iGaming technology company that provides premium solutions, products, and services to iGaming operators worldwide, fully compliant with regulatory requirements. GiG's proprietary technology empowers our partners by delivering dynamic, data-driven, and scalable iGaming solutions that drive user engagement, optimise performance, and propel sustainable growth in the ever-evolving digital landscape. GiG's vision is to be the pioneering force in the iGaming industry, transforming digital gaming experiences through innovation and technology that inspire and engage players worldwide.

GiG operates out of Malta and is listed on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm, Sweden, under the ticker GiG SDB.



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