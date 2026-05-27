GiG Software PLC: Bulletin from the Annual General Meeting of GiG Software P.L.C.

27 May 2026

GiG Software Plc

("GiG" or the "Company")

Bulletin from the Annual General Meeting of GiG Software P.L.C.

GiG Software Plc (First North: GiG SDB; OTCQX: GIGXF), a leading B2B iGaming technology company, held its Annual General Meeting on 27 May 2026.

Nine ordinary resolutions were presented to the Meeting. All the nine ordinary resolutions (resolutions A - I) were approved. The Meeting resolved to:

Approve the 2025 financial statement of GiG Software P.L.C.

Approve the appointment of the new board of directors of GiG Software P.L.C. in accordance with the recommendations of the nomination committee. The new board is composed of Mr. Johan Petter Erik Nylander as Chairman, Mr. Hesam Yazdi as Vice-Chairman, Mr. Johan Andreas Soneby and Mr. Nicolas Adlercreutz as directors.

Approve the aggregate emoluments of the Board of Directors of GiG Software P.L.C. in accordance with the recommendation of the nomination committee.

Approve the appointment of Forvis Mazars as auditors of GiG Software P.L.C. and empowered the Board of Directors to determine their remuneration.

Full minutes of the Annual General Meeting can be found enclosed and also on the company's website: https://www.gig.com/corporate-governance/shareholder-meetings/ .

By Order of the Board

Claudio Caruana

Company Secretary ir@gig.com

About GiG Software Plc



GiG Software is a leading B2B iGaming technology company that provides premium solutions, products, and services to iGaming operators worldwide, fully compliant with regulatory requirements. GiG's proprietary technology empowers our partners by delivering dynamic, data-driven, and scalable iGaming solutions that drive user engagement, optimise performance, and propel sustainable growth in the ever-evolving digital landscape. GiG's vision is to be the pioneering force in the iGaming industry, transforming digital gaming experiences through innovation and technology that inspire and engage players worldwide.

GiG operates out of Malta and is listed on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm, Sweden, under the ticker GiG SDB.



Find out more at www.gig.com .

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