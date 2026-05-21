GiG Software PLC: Q1 2026 Financial Results

21 May 2026

GiG Software Plc

("GiG" or the "Company")

Q1 2026 Financial Results

-Solid trading across Q1 supported by stable revenue and adjusted EBITDA

-Cost savings initiatives set to deliver €4.5m annualised savings in FY 2026

-Agreed new revolving credit facility of up to €3 million in May 2026

GiG Software Plc (First North: GiG SDB; OTCQX: GIGXF), a leading B2B iGaming technology company, is pleased to announce its financial results for the first quarter ("Q1 2026") of the year ending 31 December 2026 ("FY 2026").

Key Operational Highlights

Successfully implemented measures to deliver previously announced €4.5m annualised cost savings alongside continued progress against broader strategic priorities, with the impact to be seen from Q2 2026

Announced a Platform and Sportsbook migration agreement with Jupiter Gaming to further expand GiG's UK presence

Ongoing roll-out of AI initiatives, supporting both efficiency gains, client support and product development activities

Post period end, GiG announced that its long-term partner, LuckyDays, is preparing to enter the newly regulating Alberta online gaming market, where the Company has received registration approval

Launched four new brands year to date, including multiple brands with Jupiter Gaming

Financial Summary

Q1 2026 revenue of €9.0 million (Q1 2025: €9.1 million), broadly unchanged YoY, with underlying revenue growth of 9% year on year

Q1 2026 adjusted EBITDA of €0.2 million (Q1 2025: €0.4 million) at a margin of 2% (Q1 2025: 4%)

Q1 2026 operating loss of €5.0 million (Q1 2025: €4.4 million)

Increase in cash and cash equivalents balance to €5.4 million as at 31 March 2026 (31 March 2025: €4.9 million)

Outlook

Post period-end, GiG agreed a new revolving credit facility of up to €3 million to support both working capital and growth initiatives

FY 2026 guidance of €44-48 million revenue and €10-13 million adjusted EBITDA reiterated

On track to deliver consistent, underlying cash generation in FY 2026

Ongoing confidence in GiG's future growth prospects

Richard Carter, Chief Executive Officer of GIG, commented:

"GiG has made a solid start to the year, further strengthening our operational base for the remainder of 2026. We are collectively excited by the growth in our core business, alongside new launches and additional commercial agreements with new and existing customers.

We have now created a robust operational framework, closely aligned with strong cost control, founded on an AI-first approach designed to deliver underlying cash flow generation whilst enabling long term, sustainable profit growth as revenue growth accelerates from the second half of this year."

Investor Presentation

Richard Carter, Chief Executive Officer, and Phil Richards, Chief Financial Officer, will provide a presentation and Q&A for investors via the Investor Meet Company ("IMC") platform on Thursday, 21 May 2026 at 10.00 a.m. CEST / 9.00 a.m. BST.

The IMC presentation is open to all existing and potential shareholders. Questions can be submitted pre-event via the IMC dashboard at any time during the live presentation.

Investors can register for the presentation via the following link:

https://www.investormeetcompany.com/gig-software-plc/register-investor

Investors who already follow GiG on the IMC platform will automatically be invited.

For further information, please contact:

GiG Software PLC Richard Carter, Chief Executive Officer Phil Richards, Chief Financial Officer ir@gig.com Vigo Consulting (Investor Relations) Jeremy Garcia / Anna Sutton / Georgina Moul vigo@gig.com Tel: +44 (0) 20 7390 0230

About GiG Software Plc

GiG Software is a leading B2B iGaming technology company that provides premium solutions, products, and services to iGaming operators worldwide, fully compliant with regulatory requirements. GiG's proprietary technology empowers our partners by delivering dynamic, data-driven, and scalable iGaming solutions that drive user engagement, optimise performance, and propel sustainable growth in the ever-evolving digital landscape. GiG's vision is to be the pioneering force in the iGaming industry, transforming digital gaming experiences through innovation and technology that inspire and engage players worldwide.

GiG operates out of Malta and is listed on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm, Sweden, under the ticker GiG SDB.

Find out more at www.gig.com .

Follow us on social media:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/gig-gaming-innovation-group/

X: https://twitter.com/GIG_online/

This information is information that GiG Software Plc is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 08.00 am CEST on May 21, 2026.