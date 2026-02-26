GiG Software PLC: GiG Software P.L.C. completes the transfer of SDR

26 February 2026

GiG Software Plc

("GiG" or the "Company")

GiG Software P.L.C. completes the transfer of SDR

GiG Software Plc (First North: GiG SDB; OTCQX: GIGXF), a leading B2B iGaming technology company, today announces the completion of the transfer of 17,355,097 Swedish Depository Receipts ("SDRs") to Walton Asset Limited ("Subscriber") following the completion of regulatory approvals. This transfer of SDRs relates to the previously announced directed share issue on the 30th July 2025.

The issue is effected by way of an issue of 17,355,097 shares in the Malta registered Company to Equro Issuer Service AS ("Equro"), followed by an issue of 17,355,097 Norwegian Depositary Receipts ("NDRs"), representing shares in the Company, by Equro to Pareto Securities AB ("Pareto"), and a subsequent issue of 17,355,097 SDRs, representing NDRs, by Pareto to the Subscriber.

The issue is based on the general authorization granted to the Board under the Company's Articles of Association, as reflected in the terms and conditions for the SDRs and the NDRs, which permit the Board to execute a directed issue of shares, NDRs and SDRs with deviation from preferential rights. For more information on the rationale for the directed share issue, the subscription price and the use of proceeds refer to the announcement made by the Company dated the 30th July 2025.

Following the transfer of SDRs to the subscriber, the Company has now finalized all processes related to the directed share issue.

The total number of shares issued by the Company amounts to 160,644,903, of which 155,420,651 are represented by SDRs. The Company's nominal share capital is EUR160,644.90.

