GiG Software PLC: GiG deepens UK market position with Platform and Sportsbook migration deal

23 February 2026

GiG Software Plc

("GiG" or the "Company")

GiG deepens UK market position with Platform and Sportsbook migration deal

GiG Software Plc (First North: GiG SDB; OTCQX: GIGXF), a leading B2B iGaming technology company, is pleased to announce it has signed an agreement with Jupiter Gaming, a highly successful digital marketing company who have grown and established multiple online casino brands with industry leading KPIs, to migrate a number of its iGaming brands onto GiG's proprietary CoreX platform and SportX sportsbook technology.

The partnership marks another positive development in GiG's continued expansion within the UK regulated market, further reinforcing the Company's growing footprint following the recent launch of the ITV Win brand. The migration will see Jupiter Gaming transition some of its leading brands onto GiG's fully integrated technology ecosystem, enhancing scalability, performance and regulatory alignment in one of the industry's most mature and competitive jurisdictions.

Under the agreement, Jupiter Gaming will migrate multiple brands onto GiG's full-stack CoreX platform, powered by DataX and LogicX, alongside the Company's SportX sportsbook solution. The transition is expected to take place later this year, enabling Jupiter Gaming to benefit from a unified platform and sportsbook architecture designed to optimise operational efficiency and margin performance.

CoreX will provide comprehensive Player Account Management, payments orchestration, compliance and responsible gaming controls, while DataX delivers real-time behavioural and transactional intelligence across casino and sportsbook verticals. The LogicX rules engine enables dynamic configuration of player journeys, bonus structures, risk parameters and regulatory controls without development lead times, ensuring flexibility and rapid response within the UK regulatory framework.

In parallel, SportX will deliver advanced trading, pricing and risk management capabilities, supporting improved exposure control and margin optimisation. The integrated ecosystem approach ensures that sportsbook activity, player segmentation and automated workflows operate cohesively, reducing operational friction and strengthening long-term scalability.

The migration reflects Jupiter Gaming's strategic decision to consolidate onto a single, proprietary ecosystem capable of supporting future growth and regulatory adaptability. To ensure maximum commercial velocity, the partnership includes a performance-linked incentive framework designed to align GiG's technology delivery with Jupiter's management objectives in accelerating revenue growth.

Richard Carter, Chief Executive Officer at GiG, commented:

"This agreement represents further validation of our technology and execution capabilities in the UK market. Supporting such a well established group as Jupiter Gaming through a full platform and sportsbook migration demonstrates the strength of our integrated ecosystem and our ability to deliver scalable, compliant solutions for operators seeking long-term performance and flexibility."

James Lowrey, CPO representing Jupiter Gaming, commented:

"GiG's proven delivery in the UK, combined with the depth of its CoreX product and SportX sportsbook, made a migration to the platform a clear strategic step for Jupiter Gaming. We look forward to leveraging GiG's technology to further strengthen Jupiter's position in the market."

For further information, please contact:

GiG Software PLC Richard Carter, Chief Executive Officer Phil Richards, Chief Financial Officer ir@gig.com Vigo Consulting (Investor Relations) Jeremy Garcia / Peter Jacob / Anna Sutton vigo@gig.com Tel: +44 (0) 20 7390 0230

About GiG Software Plc



GiG Software is a leading B2B iGaming technology company that provides premium solutions, products, and services to iGaming operators worldwide, fully compliant with regulatory requirements. GiG's proprietary technology empowers our partners by delivering dynamic, data-driven, and scalable iGaming solutions that drive user engagement, optimise performance, and propel sustainable growth in the ever-evolving digital landscape. GiG's vision is to be the pioneering force in the iGaming industry, transforming digital gaming experiences through innovation and technology that inspire and engage players worldwide.

GiG operates out of Malta and is listed on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm, Sweden, under the ticker GiG SDB.



Find out more at www.gig.com .

Follow us on social media:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/gig-gaming-innovation-group/