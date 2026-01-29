In our interview, Phil Richards, CFO of GiG Software, gives an overview of the company, its markets and growth outlook. Phil begins by describing GiG's products and the services it provides, as well as an overview of the industry and customers it serves. He highlights what he believes distinguishes GiG from its peers. Phil provides insight on the company's financial characteristics including the nature of its revenue generation and investment requirements, as well as how the adoption of AI will help to make GiG more efficient and more profitable. We conclude with the company's financial outlook and its most important key performance indicators.

