GiG Software PLC: GiG strengthens North American footprint as LuckyDays prepares for entry into Alberta's regulated iGaming market

14 May 2026

GiG Software Plc

("GiG" or the "Company")

GiG strengthens North American footprint as LuckyDays prepares for entry into Alberta's regulated iGaming market

GiG Software Plc (First North: GiG SDB; OTCQX: GIGXF), a leading B2B iGaming technology company, is pleased to announce that its long-term partner, LuckyDays, is preparing to enter the newly regulating Alberta online gaming market, further extending its North American presence as the province opens to licensed private operators from July 2026.

The move marks the latest step in LuckyDays' continued expansion across regulated jurisdictions using GiG's technology, leveraging the Company's proven platform capabilities to scale efficiently into new markets while maintaining full compliance with evolving regulatory requirements.

GiG's platform is designed to support operators entering highly regulated markets, with a strong focus on compliance, localisation and player protection. Alberta's framework is expected to include strict requirements around responsible gambling, identity verification and advertising standards, closely aligned with the regulatory model already proven in Ontario.

Having supported partners across multiple regulated jurisdictions in North America, GiG brings extensive regional expertise, enabling operators to navigate complex regulatory environments with confidence while accelerating time to market. This expansion further reinforces GiG's position as a trusted technology partner, providing the flexibility and control operators need to enter and scale across regulated markets in line with their strategic priorities.

Alberta is set to become Canada's second regulated commercial iGaming market, following Ontario, with the province opening to private operators under a competitive framework from July 13, 2026. The opportunity is significant, with early projections suggesting the market could generate CAD 1.9billion by 2030, at an estimated CAGR of 17% between 2027-2030 according to data supplied by H2. GiG has already been approved as a licensed technology provider in the region, from inception.

This planned entry into Alberta reflects GiG's commitment to sustainable, regulated growth, combining robust, proven technology with a partner-led approach focused on compliance, performance and long-term success. As the Canadian iGaming landscape continues to evolve, GiG remains focused on equipping partners with the infrastructure, expertise and operational support required to succeed in increasingly competitive and regulated environments.

Richard Carter, Chief Executive Officer at GiG, commented:

"Alberta represents a compelling growth opportunity for GiG as Canada's regulated iGaming market continues to expand. Our market-leading platform is designed to enable efficient market entry and scalable growth, supporting partners as they capitalise on new regulated opportunities."

Simon Herchel, Director of Product and Tech at LuckyDays, commented:

"Our expansion into Alberta reflects the strength of our partnership with GiG. Their proven technology and expertise enable us to enter new regulated markets with confidence, supporting efficient execution and long-term, sustainable growth."

For further information, please contact:

GiG Software PLC Richard Carter, Chief Executive Officer Phil Richards, Chief Financial Officer ir@gig.com Vigo Consulting (Investor Relations) Jeremy Garcia / Anna Sutton / Georgina Moul vigo@gig.com Tel: +44 (0) 20 7390 0230

About GiG Software Plc



GiG Software is a leading B2B iGaming technology company that provides premium solutions, products, and services to iGaming operators worldwide, fully compliant with regulatory requirements. GiG's proprietary technology empowers our partners by delivering dynamic, data-driven, and scalable iGaming solutions that drive user engagement, optimise performance, and propel sustainable growth in the ever-evolving digital landscape. GiG's vision is to be the pioneering force in the iGaming industry, transforming digital gaming experiences through innovation and technology that inspire and engage players worldwide.

GiG operates out of Malta and is listed on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm, Sweden, under the ticker GiG SDB.



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