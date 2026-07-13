EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Aroundtown SA / Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 - 24 Interim Announcement

Aroundtown SA: Release of a capital market information



13.07.2026 / 12:20 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 - 24 Interim Announcement

In the period from 06 July 2026 up to and including 10 July 2026, Aroundtown SA bought back a total of 0 shares of Aroundtown SA under the share buyback program; on 26 January 2026, Aroundtown SA disclosed pursuant to Art. 2 Sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 the beginning of the share buyback on 26 January 2026.

The overall volume of the shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares per trading venue are as follows:

Date Aggregate

volume Average

Purchase Price

in € Trading

venue 06.07.2026 0 0 XETA 07.07.2026 0 0 XETA 08.07.2026 0 0 XETA 09.07.2026 0 0 XETA 10.07.2026 0 0 XETA Totals 0 0

The purchases of the Aroundtown SA shares were carried out by a bank commissioned by Aroundtown SA, with trading limited to the trading venues Xetra (XETA), CBOE Europe (CEUX), Turquoise Europe (TQEX), and Aquis Exchange Europe (AQEU).

The purchases are also published on the website of Aroundtown SA at https://www.aroundtown.de/investor-relations/equity/share/share-buy-back/ .

Berlin, 13 July 2026

Aroundtown SA

Board of Directors