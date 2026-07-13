

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - (Amended: corrects year-ago earnings figures)



Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (GJF.OL) released earnings for second quarter that dropped from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at NOK2.122 billion, or NOK4.18 per share. This compares with NOK2.297 billion, or NOK4.53 per share, last year.



The company's insurance revenue for the period rose 7.5% to NOK11.463 billion from NOK10.668 billion last year.



Gjensidige Forsikring ASA earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: NOK2.122 Bln. vs. NOK2.297 Bln. last year. -EPS: NOK4.18 vs. NOK4.53 last year. -Revenue: NOK11.463 Bln. vs. NOK10.668 Bln. last year.



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