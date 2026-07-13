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WKN: A1W48J | ISIN: SE0005365095 | Ticker-Symbol: 284
Frankfurt
13.07.26 | 08:08
0,027 Euro
+15,13 % +0,004
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SERSTECH AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SERSTECH AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.07.2026 12:45 Uhr
35 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Serstech AB: Serstech receives 12.6 MSEK order from South Korea

Serstech has today received an order from its South Korean partner Young Jin Solutec Co. Ltd with a total value of 12.6 MSEK. The order consists of instruments and software and will be delivered and invoiced during the third quarter of 2026.

For further information, please contact:

Stefan Sandor,

CEO, Serstech AB Phone: +46 739 606 067

Email: ss@serstech.com

or

Arve Nilsson,

Chairman of the Board, Serstech AB Phone: +45 40 35 82 65

Email: arve.nilsson@serstech.com

or visit: www.serstech.com

This is information that Serstech AB (publ.) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above at 12:45 CET on July 13, 2026.

Certified advisor to Serstech is Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB (SKMG).

About Serstech

Serstech delivers solutions for chemical identification and has customers around the world, mainly in the safety and security industry. Typical customers are customs, police authorities, security organizations and first responders. The solutions and technology are however not limited to security applications and potentially any industry using chemicals of some kind could be addressed by Serstech's solution. Serstech's head office is in Sweden and all production is done in Sweden.

Serstech is traded at Nasdaq First North Growth Market and more information about the company can be found at www.serstech.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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