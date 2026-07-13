Advenica AB: Advenica wins order worth 8 MSEK from a Swedish authority

Advenica has received a new order from a Swedish authority within the total defence. The deal is worth 8 MSEK and concerns delivery of encryption products.

Advenica is a well-established and trusted supplier of cybersecurity solutions both in Sweden and internationally. The solutions are based on Advenica's trusted technology and meet the authority's requirements to be able to exchange information classified as "Kvalificerat Hemlig". In addition, they are approved for encrypted communication of the highest level of protection-worthy information within the EU.

The new order, worth 8 MSEK, comes from a Swedish authority - a customer that the Company has collaborated with for a long time. The order concerns delivery of encryption products during Q4 2026.



We deeply value that authorities within the total defence rely on our products to secure their most sensitive information. We are proud of this continued trust. Marie Bengtsson, CEO Advenica



For further information, please contact:

Marie Bengtsson, CEO Advenica AB, +46 (0) 703 860 032 marie.bengtsson@advenica.com



The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 12:00 CET on July 13, 2026.

About Advenica

Advenica provides cybersecurity solutions within encryption and network segmentation with the highest level of EU-and national approvals. We were founded in 1993 and are based in Malmö, Sweden, where most of our products are designed, developed, and manufactured. Advenica specialises in the sectors of defence, authorities, infrastructure, and industry. With decades of experience working with Sweden's national security, Advenica is known for delivering cybersecurity with exceptional service. Read more at advenica.com

Advenica AB is a publicly traded company listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market with the name ADVE. Certified Adviser is Redeye Nordic Growth AB, redeye.se