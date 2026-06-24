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WKN: A2AEHV | ISIN: SE0006219473 | Ticker-Symbol: 65R
Frankfurt
24.06.26 | 08:02
1,710 Euro
-0,58 % -0,010
Branche
Netzwerktechnik
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ADVENICA AB Chart 1 Jahr
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ADVENICA AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
24.06.2026 15:20 Uhr
41 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Advenica AB: Advenica wins order worth 2,3 MSEK from a Swedish authority

Advenica has won an order from a Swedish authority concerning its Data Guards offering. The order worth 2,3 MSEK is on multiple ZoneGuard's.

Controlled information exchange between different domains is of great importance for customers handling sensitive data. Advenica's ZoneGuard is a gateway that ensures that information exchange is made according to the organisation's policies. Common use cases are various filters and validation of network protocols.


Advenica has received an order from a Swedish authority concerning ZoneGuard. The order that includes a 3-year maintenance and support agreement will be delivered immediately.


Having our customers return to us is the highest praise we can receive regarding our service level and product quality. We are highly appreciative of the continued trust and collaboration with this authority.

Marie Bengtsson, CEO at Advenica


For further information, please contact
Marie Bengtsson, CEO Advenica AB, +46 (0) 703 860 032 marie.bengtsson@advenica.com


The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 15:20 CET on June 24, 2026.

About Advenica

Advenica provides cybersecurity solutions within encryption and network segmentation with the highest level of EU-and national approvals. We were founded in 1993 and are based in Malmö, Sweden, where most of our products are designed, developed, and manufactured. Advenica specialises in the sectors of defence, authorities, infrastructure, and industry. With decades of experience working with Sweden's national security, Advenica is known for delivering cybersecurity with exceptional service. Read more at advenica.com

Advenica AB is a publicly traded company listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market with the name ADVE. Certified Adviser is Redeye Nordic Growth AB, redeye.se

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
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