Compilation of surface and drill-hole gold results across the consolidated Castle-Gowganda district - on trend with the producing Côté Gold mine along the Ridout-Tyrrell corridor - defines targets to be advanced in parallel with the Company's silver-focused drilling and tailings recovery program

Cobalt, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 13, 2026) - Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc. (TSXV: NTH) (OTCQB: NPMMF) (FSE: QN3) ("Nord" or the "Company") provides the following overview of the gold potential of its consolidated Castle-Gowganda district. The Abitibi greenstone belt is one of the largest gold districts in the world, hosting significant deposits of gold, silver, copper, nickel and cobalt. Over 300 million ounces of gold have been identified along the Destor-Porcupine and Cadillac-Larder Lake (CLLDZ) deformation zones. Another deformation zone, the Ridout-Tyrrell (RTDZ), has been attracting increasing attention with several precious metal deposits and occurrences along its length including IAMGOLD's Côté Gold, McFarlane Lake Mining's Juby Gold and the Gowganda Silver Camp.

The Company is consolidating the gold results generated across its Castle-Gowganda district into a ranked set of exploration targets. Gold was first identified on surface through boulder-train mapping, with original assays returning grades of 1.32 g/t and 1.25 g/t gold with copper values up to 1.03% (previously disclosed December 8, 2014).

Based on the surface findings, diamond drilling in 2018 outlined an important near-surface hydrothermal system with gold-bearing quartz veins with a halo of disseminated nickel and copper mineralization in the Archean volcanics above the Nipissing diabase which is the host lithology of the majority of the 60 million ounce silver production in the Gowganda Silver Camp.

Earlier stripping and channel sampling returned values of up to 3.77 g/t gold over 1.27 metres (previously disclosed April 2, 2015). Several drill holes have since intersected gold, including 24.95 g/t gold over 0.3 meters in hole CS-20-31 - a shallow interval at 49.7 meters downhole carrying coarse visible gold (previously disclosed in 2020) - with a further 3.82 g/t gold over 2.86 meters at 451.0 meters downhole, including 6.11 g/t gold over 1.66 meters. These intercepts lie near the Robinson Zone, but the gold mineralization is distinct from, and not linked to, the silver-cobalt vein mineralization, consistent with the Company's interpretation of a separate Archean gold system in the district. Individual assays in this setting can be strongly influenced by coarse gold (nugget effect). Unless otherwise stated, reported intervals are downhole core lengths and true widths are unknown.

The gold identified in stripping lies southwest of the Robinson Zone - the 2014 stripping area approximately 400 metres away and the 2023 stripping area approximately 800 metres away - with multiple gold intercepts drilled below these areas. Hole CS-19-19 intersected 4.3 g/t gold over 4.0 metres and 1.5 g/t gold over 12.5 metres within a 30-metre mineralized zone grading 0.70 g/t gold, at a vertical depth of approximately 240 metres; this broad interval included one metre returning 15.2 g/t gold.





Figure 1: Regional geology, major deformation zones, and Nord's leases and claims (red outline). Deposit figures shown are as publicly reported by the respective issuers and are not indicative of mineralization on the Company's properties.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2093/304802_nordfig1.jpg

With portions of the Ridout-Tyrrell deformation zone now overlain by Proterozoic glacial sedimentary rocks, the extension of the RTDZ within the Archean greenstone rocks through the Gowganda area is supported by numerous gold-bearing structures identified to the west of Nord's Gowganda holdings, as well as by Nord's own surface and drill-hole gold values. With the Nipissing intrusion cutting through this area, a potential connection between the Archean gold system and the silver-cobalt vein systems exists both above and below the Nipissing diabase. Several structural corridors have been proposed on the interpretation that elevated gold, silver and cobalt values in the overlying Proterozoic rocks may flag gold-mineralizing systems in the underlying Archean rocks. Work to test these interpretations is ongoing.

In addition to the ongoing pursuit of silver mineralization at the Castle East deposit, strategically designed holes in the current phase have been positioned to also test gold values uncovered during the 2014 and 2023 stripping programs, without diverting from the silver-focused objectives at Castle East.

The Castle East silver deposit sits atop a large Archean shear that may have played a pivotal role both in the deposition of Archean gold mineralization and in the potential remobilization of these metals into the younger silver veins - a relationship the Company first outlined in March 2024, and one echoed in historic Camp accounts of silver bars carrying recoverable amounts of gold.

The Company is compiling its surface and drill-hole gold results across the consolidated district into a single structural framework, ranking targets for follow-up mapping, prospecting and stripping during the current field season, with drill testing to be sequenced within the 30,000-metre program as results warrant. The silver tailings recovery program remains the Company's near-term priority; the gold targets described here represent district optionality being advanced in parallel.

"The Gowganda camp made its name in silver, but gold has kept turning up in our work for a decade - in boulder trains, in channel samples, and in the core between the veins," stated Frank J. Basa, P.Eng., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Côté has demonstrated what the Ridout-Tyrrell corridor can deliver at scale, and our consolidated position sits where that corridor meets the camp. Compiling and ranking what we already own costs little and could be worth a great deal. The tailings recovery program remains our near-term priority; these gold targets are the optionality behind it."

Cautionary Note

The gold results described in this news release are historical exploration results previously disclosed by the Company or its predecessor entities on the dates indicated, and are exploration results only. The Company has not delineated a gold mineral resource on its properties, and there is no assurance that further exploration will result in the delineation of a gold mineral resource. Unless otherwise stated, reported intervals are downhole core lengths and true widths are unknown. References in this news release and its figures to deposits and results of other issuers - including IAMGOLD Corporation's Côté Gold Mine, McFarlane Lake Mining's Juby project, Alamos Gold's Young-Davidson Mine, and exploration results reported by Transition Metals Corp. - are provided for regional context only. Mineralization hosted on adjacent and/or nearby properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization hosted on the Company's properties. The interpreted extension of the Ridout-Tyrrell deformation zone through the Gowganda area, and any relationship between Archean gold systems and the silver-cobalt vein systems, are geological interpretations that remain to be confirmed by further work.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release was approved and prepared under the supervision of Mr. Frank J. Basa, P.Eng. (PEO), director of Nord Precious Metals, a qualified person in accordance with National Instrument 43-101.

About Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc.

Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc. operates TTL Laboratories, the only permitted high-grade milling facility in the historic Cobalt Camp of Ontario, where the Company has established an integrated position connecting high-grade silver discovery with strategic metals recovery operations.

The Company's 63 sq. km flagship Castle property, with the addition of 225 hectares of leases, now hosts 3 of the 5 most productive past-producing silver mines in the Gowganda Camp: Siscoe-O'Brien, Castle and Millerett, complemented by the Castle East discovery where drilling has delineated 7.56 million ounces of silver in a now historic, Inferred resource grading an average of 8,582 g/t Ag (250.2 oz/ton) in 27,400 tonnes of material from two sections (1A and 1B) of the Castle East Robinson Zone, beginning at a vertical depth of approximately 400 metres. The report, titled NI 43-101 Technical Report Mineral Resource Estimate for Castle East, Robinson Zone, Ontario Canada with effective date of May 28, 2020. Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. Please refer to the Nord Precious Metals Press Release of May 27, 2020, for the resource estimate.

The above resource is now considered an historical resource. This historical resource remains relevant in that there is ongoing drilling to expand the known mineralization associated with that resource. The 2020 mineral resource was estimated in conformity with CIM Estimation of Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserves Best Practices Guidelines and is reported in accordance with Canadian Securities Administrators' NI-43-101. Insufficient work has been done since to categorize the above historical estimate as current. Significant additional diamond drilling and analytical work along with modelling is required before a new resource estimate can be compiled.

In addition to underground exploration targets, the newly acquired leases host an historical NI 43-101 indicated tailings resource of approximately 1,940,000 tonnes grading 47.5 g/t Ag for approximately 2,960,000 contained ounces of silver at a 10 g/t cut-off (GeoVector Management, 2011, based on 764 drill holes totalling 3,012 metres). Subsequent work has been done indicating potential higher grades. A new technical report is required to compile and include all subsequent work. The historical estimate contained in this news release has not been verified as a current mineral resource. A "qualified person" (as defined in NI 43-101) has not done sufficient work to classify the historical estimate as a current mineral resource, and the Company is not treating the historical estimate as a current mineral resource. The Company considers the historical estimate to be relevant for the proper understanding of the Project; however, significant data compilation, re-drilling, re-sampling, and data verification may be required by a Qualified Person for the historical estimate to be in accordance with NI 43-101 standards and to verify the historical estimate as a current mineral resource.

Nord's integrated processing strategy enables multiple metal recovery streams. High-grade silver recovery supports the economics of extracting critical minerals including cobalt, nickel, and other strategic metals. The Re-2Ox hydrometallurgical process, validated at pilot scale through SGS Lakefield, eliminates the typical arsenic barriers in complex silver-cobalt ores while producing technical-grade cobalt sulphate and other metal products to customer specifications. This multi-metal approach, combined with established infrastructure including TTL Laboratories and underground mine access, positions Nord within Ontario's emerging critical minerals supply chain.

The Company maintains a strategic portfolio of critical minerals properties in Northern Quebec through its 35% ownership in Coniagas Battery Metals Inc. (TSXV: COS), as well as the St. Denis-Sangster lithium project comprising 32 square kilometres of prospective ground near Cochrane, Ontario.

More information is available at www.nordpreciousmetals.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur.

Forward-looking statements in this document include statements regarding: the interpretation of regional structures, including the possible extension of the Ridout-Tyrrell deformation zone through the Gowganda area; the potential for gold mineralization on the Company's properties and any relationship between Archean gold systems and the silver-cobalt vein systems; the planned compilation, surface work, and follow-up drilling, and their sequencing within the Company's drilling program; the anticipated resource update; the potential for silver and critical minerals recovery from tailings and the priority of the tailings recovery program; and the Company's processing capabilities and integrated strategy.

Although the Company believes the forward-looking information contained in this news release is reasonable based on information available on the date hereof, by their nature forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Examples of such assumptions, risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, assumptions, risks and uncertainties associated with: general economic conditions; adverse industry events; future legislative and regulatory developments; the Company's ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources; inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; the ability of the Company to implement its business strategies; competition; the ability of the Company to obtain and retain all applicable regulatory and other approvals; commodity price fluctuations; and other assumptions, risks and uncertainties.

THE FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS NEWS RELEASE REPRESENTS THE EXPECTATIONS OF THE COMPANY AS OF THE DATE OF THIS NEWS RELEASE AND, ACCORDINGLY, IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE AFTER SUCH DATE. READERS SHOULD NOT PLACE UNDUE IMPORTANCE ON FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION AND SHOULD NOT RELY UPON THIS INFORMATION AS OF ANY OTHER DATE. WHILE THE COMPANY MAY ELECT TO, IT DOES NOT UNDERTAKE TO UPDATE THIS INFORMATION AT ANY PARTICULAR TIME EXCEPT AS REQUIRED IN ACCORDANCE WITH APPLICABLE LAWS.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/304802

Source: Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc.