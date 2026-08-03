RedChip Companies, Inc.: Join Nord Precious Metals' Live Investor Webinar: Unlocking Near-Term Silver Production in One of Canada's Highest-Grade Historic Silver Districts

Learn how Nord's dual-track strategy combines near-term silver production from tailings reprocessing with district-scale exploration across Ontario's historic Cobalt-Gowganda silver camp

Discover why Nord's world-class high-grade silver resources, existing infrastructure, and multiple near-term catalysts position the Company for long-term value creation

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / August 3, 2026 / RedChip Companies will host an investor webinar on Thursday, August 6, 2026, at 4:15 p.m. ET with Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc. (OTCQB:NPMMF)(TSXV:NTH).

The exclusive event will feature Nord Precious Metals' Chairman and CEO, Frank Basa, who will provide an in-depth overview of the company's strategy to unlock value from one of Canada's premier historic silver districts through a unique combination of near-term production and district-scale exploration. Management will discuss how the company's growing portfolio-including the Castle Mine property, the high-grade Castle East silver discovery, the recently acquired Miller Lake-O'Brien assets, and the Gowganda silver tailings project-creates a consolidated platform for sustainable growth.

The presentation will highlight Nord's dual-track strategy of advancing silver production through the reprocessing of historic tailings while continuing to expand one of the world's highest-grade undeveloped silver resources at Castle East. Investors will learn how Ontario's new Recovery Permit framework, Nord's existing processing infrastructure, and the planned commissioning of its 600-tonne-per-day gravity processing plant could accelerate the pathway toward silver production while reducing many of the costs and risks associated with traditional mine development.

Basa will also discuss the company's extensive district-scale land position across Ontario's historic Cobalt-Gowganda mining camp, where historical production exceeds 500 million ounces of silver. The webinar will cover ongoing exploration initiatives, including a 30,000-meter drill program targeting resource expansion and new discoveries, as well as the company's leverage to rising silver prices through exposure to both precious metal investment demand and growing industrial applications tied to electrification and the global energy transition.

A live question and answer session will follow the presentation.

To register for the free webinar, please visit: https://www.redchip.com/webinar/NPMMF/88654167145

Questions can be pre-submitted to NPMMF@redchip.com or online during the live event.

About Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc.

Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc. (OTCQB:NPMMF)(TSXV:NTH) is a Canadian silver-focused resource company advancing a district-scale portfolio of past-producing silver assets in Ontario's historic Cobalt-Gowganda mining region, one of the world's highest-grade primary silver camps. The Company is executing a dual-track growth strategy centered on near-term silver production through the reprocessing of historic tailings and long-term value creation through exploration and resource expansion. Nord's portfolio includes the Castle Mine property, the high-grade Castle East silver discovery, the Miller Lake-O'Brien assets, and the Gowganda silver tailings project, providing investors with exposure to both near-term production catalysts and significant exploration upside. For more information, visit www.nordpreciousmetals.com.

About RedChip Companies

RedChip Companies, an Inc. 5000 company, is an international investor relations, media, and research firm focused on microcap and small-cap companies. Founded in 1992 as a small-cap research firm, RedChip gained early recognition for initiating coverage on emerging blue chip companies such as Apple, Starbucks, Daktronics, Winnebago, and Nike. Over the past 34 years, RedChip has evolved into a full-service investor relations and media firm, delivering concrete, measurable results for its clients, which have included U.S. Steel, Perfumania, Cidara Therapeutics, and Celsius Holdings, among others. Our newsletter, Small Stocks, Big Money, is delivered online weekly to 60,000 investors. RedChip has developed the most comprehensive service platform in the industry for microcap and small-cap companies. These services include the following: a worldwide distribution network for its stock research; retail and institutional roadshows in major U.S. cities; outbound marketing to stock brokers, RIAs, institutions, and family offices; a digital media investor relations platform that has generated millions of unique investor views; investor webinars and group calls; a television show, Small Stocks, Big Money, which airs weekly on Bloomberg US and CNBC; TV commercials in local and national markets; corporate and product videos; website design; and traditional investor relation services, which include press release writing, development of investor presentations, quarterly conference call script writing, strategic consulting, capital raising, and more.

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Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's business strategy, development plans, production initiatives, permitting activities, exploration programs, and future growth opportunities. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Readers are encouraged to review the Company's filings with the SEC and applicable Canadian securities regulators for a discussion of these risks. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Contact:

Dave Gentry

RedChip Companies Inc.

1-407-644-4256 | 1-800-REDCHIP (733-2447)

NPMMF@redchip.com

SOURCE: RedChip Companies, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/join-nord-precious-metals-live-investor-webinar-unlocking-near-t-1200744