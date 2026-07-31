RedChip Companies, Inc.: OwlTing and Nord Precious Metals Interviews to Air Nationally on the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money Show on CNBC and Bloomberg TV

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / July 31, 2026 / RedChip Companies will air interviews with OwlTing Group (NASDAQ:OWLS), the operating brand of OBOOK Holdings Inc., and Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc. (OTCQB:NPMMF) on the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money show, a sponsored television program airing on Bloomberg TV this Saturday, August 1, at 7:00 p.m. Eastern Time (ET), and on CNBC this Sunday, August 2, at 11:00 a.m. ET. Bloomberg TV is available in an estimated 73 million homes across the United States, and CNBC is available in approximately 90 million U.S. households.

Access the interviews in their entirety at:

OWLS: https://www.redchip.com/assets/access/owls_access

NPMMF: https://www.redchip.com/assets/access/npmmf_access

Darren Wang, Founder and CEO of OwlTing, appears on the RedChip Small Stocks Big Money show to discuss the Company's strategy to build the global infrastructure powering stablecoin-based payments and settlement. Wang explains how OwlTing has established a regulatory moat through an expanding portfolio of money transmitter licenses across the United States, Europe, and Asia, enabling financial institutions and fintech companies to move funds globally with speed, security, and regulatory compliance. He also highlights the Company's transaction-based revenue model, strategic partnerships with Visa and Circle, and growing adoption among fintechs and banks seeking more efficient cross-border payment solutions. With a licensed global payment network, enterprise-focused infrastructure, and exposure to the rapidly expanding stablecoin ecosystem, OwlTing believes it is well positioned to capitalize on the growing demand for digital asset payment and settlement solutions.

Frank Basa, Chairman and CEO of Nord Precious Metals, appears on the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money show to discuss the Company's dual-track strategy focused on advancing near-term silver production while continuing to expand one of the world's highest-grade silver discoveries at its Castle East project in Ontario's historic Cobalt Camp. Basa explains how Nord is pursuing an accelerated path to production through the reprocessing of legacy tailings under Ontario's 1P1P recovery framework while advancing a 30,000-meter drill program designed to expand the Company's high-grade silver and critical minerals resource. He also highlights Nord's integrated approach to recovering silver alongside strategic metals such as cobalt, nickel, and copper, positioning the Company to benefit from strengthening silver prices and growing demand for critical minerals. With established processing infrastructure, a large and expanding land package, and a strategy that combines near-term production with ongoing exploration, Nord believes it is well positioned to create long-term value for shareholders.

OWLS and NPMMF are clients of RedChip Companies. Please read our full disclosure at https://www.redchip.com/legal/disclosures.

About OwlTing Group

OwlTing Group (NASDAQ:OWLS) is the operating brand of OBOOK Holdings Inc., a global fintech company building regulated payment infrastructure, founded in Taiwan with subsidiaries across the United States, Japan, Poland, Singapore, Hong Kong, Thailand, and Malaysia. Its OwlPay platform is a fiat-digital currency hybrid payment solution that helps businesses move money across borders in the expanding digital currency economy. In 2025, OwlTing was ranked among the top 2 global players in the "Enterprise & B2B" category of CB Insights' Digital Currency Market Map, and in 2026 it was named No. 226 on the Financial Times and Statista "High-Growth Companies Asia-Pacific 2026" list, with a 42% CAGR. For more information, visit https://www.owlting.com/portal/?lang=en.

About Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc.

Nord Metals Mining Inc. operates TTL Laboratories, the only permitted high-grade milling facility in the historic Cobalt Camp of Ontario, where the Company has established an integrated position connecting high-grade silver discovery with strategic metals recovery operations.

The Company's 63 sq. km flagship Castle property, with the addition of 225 hectares of leases, now hosts 3 of the 5 most productive past-producing silver mines in the Gowganda Camp: Siscoe-O'Brien, Castle and Millerett, complemented by the Castle East discovery where drilling has delineated 7.56 million ounces of silver in a now historic, Inferred resource grading an average of 8,582 g/t Ag (250.2 oz/ton) in 27,400 tonnes of material from two sections (1A and 1B) of the Castle East Robinson Zone, beginning at a vertical depth of approximately 400 metres. The report, titled NI 43-101 Technical Report Mineral Resource Estimate for Castle East, Robinson Zone, Ontario Canada with effective date of May 28, 2020. Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. Please refer to the Nord Precious Metals Press Release of May 27, 2020, for the resource estimate.

The above resource is now considered an historical resource. This historical resource remains relevant in that there is ongoing drilling to expand the known mineralization associated with that resource. The 2020 mineral resource was estimated in conformity with CIM Estimation of Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserves Best Practices Guidelines and is reported in accordance with Canadian Securities Administrators' NI-43-101. Insufficient work has been done since to categorize the above historical estimate as current. Significant additional diamond drilling and analytical work along with modelling is required before a new resource estimate can be compiled.

In addition to underground exploration targets, the newly acquired leases host an historical NI 43-101 indicated tailings resource of approximately 1,940,000 tonnes grading 47.5 g/t Ag for approximately 2,960,000 contained ounces of silver at a 10 g/t cut-off (GeoVector Management, 2011, based on 764 drill holes totalling 3,012 metres). Subsequent work has been done indicating potential higher grades. A new technical report is required to compile and include all subsequent work. The historical estimate contained in this news release has not been verified as a current mineral resource. A "qualified person" (as defined in NI 43-101) has not done sufficient work to classify the historical estimate as a current mineral resource, and the Company is not treating the historical estimate as a current mineral resource. The Company considers the historical estimate to be relevant for the proper understanding of the Project; however, significant data compilation, re-drilling, re-sampling, and data verification may be required by a Qualified Person for the historical estimate to be in accordance with NI 43-101 standards and to verify the historical estimate as a current mineral resource. A resource update is currently underway.

Nord's integrated processing strategy enables multiple metal recovery streams. High-grade silver recovery supports the economics of extracting critical minerals including cobalt, nickel, and other strategic metals. The Re-2Ox hydrometallurgical process, validated at pilot scale through SGS Lakefield, eliminates the typical arsenic barriers in complex silver-cobalt ores while producing technical-grade cobalt sulphate and other metal products to customer specifications. This multi-metal approach, combined with established infrastructure including TTL Laboratories and underground mine access, positions Nord within Ontario's emerging critical minerals supply chain.

The Company maintains a strategic portfolio of critical minerals properties in Northern Quebec through its 35% ownership in Coniagas Battery Metals Inc. (TSXV:COS), as well as the St. Denis-Sangster lithium project comprising 32 square kilometres of prospective ground near Cochrane, Ontario.

More information is available at www.nordpreciousmetals.com.

About RedChip Companies

RedChip Companies, an Inc. 5000 company, is an international investor relations, media, and research firm focused on microcap and small-cap companies. Founded in 1992 as a small-cap research firm, RedChip gained early recognition for initiating coverage on emerging blue chip companies such as Apple, Starbucks, Daktronics, Winnebago, and Nike. Over the past 34 years, RedChip has evolved into a full-service investor relations and media firm, delivering concrete, measurable results for its clients, which have included U.S. Steel, Perfumania, Cidara Therapeutics, and Celsius Holdings, among others. Our newsletter, Small Stocks, Big Money, is delivered online weekly to 60,000 investors. RedChip has developed the most comprehensive service platform in the industry for microcap and small-cap companies. These services include the following: a worldwide distribution network for its stock research; retail and institutional roadshows in major U.S. cities; outbound marketing to stock brokers, RIAs, institutions, and family offices; a digital media investor relations platform that has generated millions of unique investor views; investor webinars and group calls; a television show, Small Stocks, Big Money, which airs weekly on Bloomberg US and CNBC; TV commercials in local and national markets; corporate and product videos; website design; and traditional investor relation services, which include press release writing, development of investor presentations, quarterly conference call script writing, strategic consulting, capital raising, and more.

Sign Up for RedChat

RedChat is an AI-powered investment research assistant designed to give investors instant access to critical insights from SEC filings, press releases, and corporate disclosures. Built to streamline small-cap and microcap stock research, RedChat analyzes thousands of public company documents and delivers clear, context-rich answers to investor questions in seconds. Instead of manually reviewing lengthy filings, investors can simply ask RedChat about financial results, partnerships, business strategy, or recent announcements and receive precise, source-based summaries. Investors can experience RedChat and start exploring stocks today at www.redchip.com/stocks or www.red.chat.

To learn more about RedChip's products and services, please visit:

https://www.redchip.com/corporate/investor_relations

"Discovering Tomorrow's Blue Chips Today"

Follow RedChip on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/redchip/

Follow RedChip on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RedChipCompanies

Follow RedChip on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/redchipcompanies/

Follow RedChip on Twitter: https://twitter.com/RedChip

Follow RedChip on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@redchip

Follow RedChip on Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-3068340

Subscribe to our Mailing List: https://www.redchip.com/newsletter/latest

Contact:

Dave Gentry

RedChip Companies Inc.

1-800-REDCHIP (733-2447)

1-407-644-4256

info@redchip.com

--END--

SOURCE: RedChip Companies, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/owlting-and-nord-precious-metals-interviews-to-air-nationally-on-the-1199495