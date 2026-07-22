RedChip Companies, Inc.: Join OwlTing's Live Investor Webinar: Building the Global Infrastructure for Stablecoin Payments

Learn how OwlTing is building enterprise-grade financial infrastructure that enables regulated stablecoin and fiat payments across global markets

Discover why OwlPay's rapidly expanding payments platform, strategic partnerships with Visa and Circle, and scalable business model position OwlTing for long-term growthy

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / July 22, 2026 / RedChip Companies will host an investor webinar on Thursday, July 23, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. ET with OwlTing Group (NASDAQ:OWLS), the operating brand of OBOOK Holdings Inc., a global fintech company.

The exclusive event will feature Founder and Chief Executive Officer Darren Wang, who will provide an in-depth overview of OwlTing's evolution into a global financial infrastructure company delivering compliance-first payment, settlement, and digital asset solutions for enterprises worldwide. Wang will discuss how OwlPay has become the Company's primary growth engine by enabling businesses to seamlessly move value through both regulated stablecoin and traditional fiat payment rails.

The presentation will highlight OwlTing's differentiated enterprise platform, which combines multi-jurisdiction regulatory licensing, API-first architecture, multi-chain connectivity, and integrated compliance capabilities to address the growing demand for faster, lower-cost cross-border payments. Investors will also learn how OwlTing's expanding ecosystem-including strategic collaborations with Visa Direct and the Circle Payments Network-positions the Company to capitalize on the accelerating institutional adoption of stablecoins and the modernization of global payment infrastructure.

In addition, management will discuss OwlTing's scalable revenue model, expanding payment volumes, and operating leverage as enterprise customers transition from pilot programs to production deployments. The webinar will also cover the Company's global licensing strategy, growing international footprint, and long-term vision to become a leading infrastructure provider for the next generation of cross-border commerce.

A live question and answer session will follow the presentation.

To register for the free webinar, please visit: https://www.redchip.com/webinar/OWLS/83024580875

Questions can be pre-submitted to OWLS@redchip.com or online during the live event.

About OwlTing Group

OwlTing Group (NASDAQ:OWLS) is the operating brand of OBOOK Holdings Inc., a global fintech company founded in Taiwan, with subsidiaries in the United States, Japan, Poland, Singapore, Hong Kong, Thailand, and Malaysia. The Company operates a diversified ecosystem across payments, hospitality, and e-commerce. In 2026, OwlTing was named to the Financial Times and Statista "High-Growth Companies Asia-Pacific 2026" list, ranking No. 226 among the top 500 fastest-growing companies in the region with a 42% CAGR. In 2025, OwlTing was ranked among the top 2 global players for the "Enterprise & B2B" category in the digital currency sector by CB Insights' statistics. The Company's mission is to use distributed ledger technology to provide businesses with more reliable and transparent data management, to reinvent the global flow of funds for businesses and consumers, and to lead the digital transformation of business operations. To this end, the Company introduced OwlPay, a hybrid payment solution, to empower global businesses to operate confidently in the expanding digital currency economy. For more information, visit https://www.owlting.com/portal/?lang=en.

About RedChip Companies

RedChip Companies, an Inc. 5000 company, is an international investor relations, media, and research firm focused on microcap and small-cap companies. Founded in 1992 as a small-cap research firm, RedChip gained early recognition for initiating coverage on emerging blue chip companies such as Apple, Starbucks, Daktronics, Winnebago, and Nike. Over the past 34 years, RedChip has evolved into a full-service investor relations and media firm, delivering concrete, measurable results for its clients, which have included U.S. Steel, Perfumania, Cidara Therapeutics, and Celsius Holdings, among others. Our newsletter, Small Stocks, Big Money, is delivered online weekly to 60,000 investors. RedChip has developed the most comprehensive service platform in the industry for microcap and small-cap companies. These services include the following: a worldwide distribution network for its stock research; retail and institutional roadshows in major U.S. cities; outbound marketing to stock brokers, RIAs, institutions, and family offices; a digital media investor relations platform that has generated millions of unique investor views; investor webinars and group calls; a television show, Small Stocks, Big Money, which airs weekly on Bloomberg US and CNBC; TV commercials in local and national markets; corporate and product videos; website design; and traditional investor relation services, which include press release writing, development of investor presentations, quarterly conference call script writing, strategic consulting, capital raising, and more.

Sign Up for RedChat

RedChat is an AI-powered investment research assistant designed to give investors instant access to critical insights from SEC filings, press releases, and corporate disclosures. Built to streamline small-cap and microcap stock research, RedChat analyzes thousands of public company documents and delivers clear, context-rich answers to investor questions in seconds. Instead of manually reviewing lengthy filings, investors can simply ask RedChat about financial results, partnerships, business strategy, or recent announcements and receive precise, source-based summaries. Investors can experience RedChat and start exploring stocks today at www.redchip.com/stocks or www.red.chat.

To learn more about RedChip's products and services, please visit: https://www.redchip.com/corporate/investor_relations

"Discovering Tomorrow's Blue Chips Today"

Follow RedChip on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/redchip/

Follow RedChip on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RedChipCompanies

Follow RedChip on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/redchipcompanies/

Follow RedChip on Twitter: https://twitter.com/RedChip

Follow RedChip on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@redchip

Follow RedChip on Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-3068340

Subscribe to our Mailing List: https://www.redchip.com/newsletter/latest

Contact:

Dave Gentry

RedChip Companies Inc.

1-407-644-4256 | 1-800-REDCHIP (733-2447)

OWLS@redchip.com

SOURCE: RedChip Companies, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/join-owltings-live-investor-webinar-building-the-global-infrastructur-1194953