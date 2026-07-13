Exclusive partnership unlocks more rewarding ways for Hilton Honors members to stay, with the ability to earn and redeem Points, along with special member rates, onboard perks, and elevated recognition at sea.

Hilton Honors members will enjoy benefits across all Explora Journeys carefully curated itineraries, including Journeys aboard EXPLORA III, the brand's third luxury ship launching this July.

Hilton Honors members can now unlock a new kind of Stay one check-in that opens the door to multiple destinations defined by breathtaking sunrise views over the Mediterranean Sea, restorative wellness moments above the turquoise waters of the Caribbean, and fine dining set against the sweeping landscapes of Northern Europe all from the comfort of Explora Journeys' ultra-elegant ships.

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Hilton Honors members can now unlock a new kind of Stay one check-in that opens the door to multiple destinations defined by breathtaking sunrise views over the Mediterranean Sea, restorative wellness moments above the turquoise waters of the Caribbean, and fine dining set against the sweeping landscapes of Northern Europe all from the comfort of Explora Journeys' ultra-elegant ships.

Through Hilton's partnership with Explora Journeys, Hilton Honors members can earn and redeem Points on luxury ocean Journeys booked through Hilton and enjoy exclusive benefits and elevated experiences at sea giving members more ways to be rewarded as Hilton Honors extends beyond the traditional hotel stay into immersive travel around the world.

"At Hilton, we believe The Stay defines the journey. Our partnership with Explora Journeys is, first and foremost, about giving Hilton Honors members new ways to dream and new ways to Stay unlocking the ability to redeem and earn Hilton Honors Points and receive unique perks and access. That's why we've partnered with Explora Journeys a brand that aligns with Hilton in its vision for elevated travel and its dedication to design-led experiences, intuitive service and personalized hospitality," said Mark Weinstein, chief marketing officer and head of luxury brands, Hilton. "And it's an invitation in both directions. We can't wait to welcome Explora's guests into our Hilton hotels and resorts around the world from Waldorf Astoria, Conrad, NoMad, and LXR to every one of our 28 category-leading brands. Wherever your journey takes you, there's a Hilton Stay."

"Today's guests seek enriching experiences, personal recognition and the freedom to explore the world in a way that is uniquely theirs," said Anna Nash, president, Explora Journeys. "This next phase of our partnership with Hilton Honors reflects a shared commitment to exceptional hospitality and recognizing each guest as an individual. It offers Hilton Honors members an inspiring introduction to Explora Journeys and an opportunity to discover the Ocean State of Mind that shapes every Journey."

Hilton Honors members who book Explora Journeys sailings through Hilton can earn 10 base Points for every U.S. dollar spent on fares, redeem Points for bucket-list-worthy travel in sought after destinations around the world, enjoy an exclusive 5 percent discount off all Explora Journeys fares, plus Bonus Points earning and enhanced benefits aligned to their status tier including a complimentary welcome cocktail party with Explora Journeys ship leadership for Gold members, additional Journey Experience Credits for Diamond members, and a behind the scenes bridge tour, subject to availability, and private port transfers for Diamond Reserve members, who receive the full suite of these benefits. All eligible stays count toward Hilton Honors elite status. A full overview of member benefits is available at Hilton.com.

Designed to inspire deep connection and unhurried discovery, Explora Journeys brings its signature European elegance to the world's most breathtaking coastlines and remote horizons. This partnership allows Hilton Honors members to unlock highly curated global itineraries including the historic first sailings of EXPLORA III when she debuts this July. Members can now seamlessly enjoy rewards while navigating a sophisticated collection of curated Journeys, from the sun-drenched ports of the Mediterranean and the dramatic landscapes of Northern Europe, to the Caribbean's crystal-clear waters:

The Mediterranean Sunlit islands, charming villages, historic ports and hidden coves.

Sunlit islands, charming villages, historic ports and hidden coves. Northern Europe, Iceland, Greenland North America's East Coast Majestic fjords, dramatic northern landscapes and culturally rich coastal cities.

Majestic fjords, dramatic northern landscapes and culturally rich coastal cities. The Caribbean Central America Island rhythm, turquoise seas and the iconic Panama Canal.

The exclusive partnership between Hilton and Explora Journeys was first previewed in late 2025 as part of the debut of Hilton Honors Adventures a curated set of partners offering Hilton Honors members access to bucket-list-worthy immersive travel experiences. Hilton Honors Adventures is part of the program's evolution and builds on its recent enhancements, which make earning elite status even more achievable and rewarding.

Learn more about Hilton's partnership with Explora Journeys at Hilton.com/Explora. Hilton Honors is free to join, and travelers can enroll online at hiltonhonors.com.

About Hilton

Hilton (NYSE: HLT) is a leading global hospitality company with a portfolio of 28 world-class brands comprising more than 9,200 properties and over 1.3 million rooms, in 144 countries and territories. Dedicated to fulfilling its founding vision to fill the earth with the light and warmth of hospitality, Hilton has welcomed over 4 billion guests in its more than 100-year history. Named as the No. 1 World's Best Workplace by Great Place to Work and Fortune, Hilton aims to create the best culture for its 500,000 team members around the world. Hilton has introduced industry-leading technology enhancements to improve the guest experience, including Digital Key Share, automated complimentary room upgrades and the ability to book confirmed connecting rooms. Through the award-winning guest loyalty program Hilton Honors, the more than 250 million Hilton Honors members who book directly with Hilton can earn Points for hotel stays and experiences money can't buy. With the free Hilton Honors app, guests can book their stay, select their room, check in, unlock their door with a Digital Key and check out, all from their smartphone. Visit stories.hilton.com for more information, and connect with Hilton on Facebook, X, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

About Hilton Honors

Hilton Honors is the award-winning guest loyalty program for Hilton's world-class brands comprising 9,200 properties in 144 countries and territories, with more than 250 million members. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits from the Points Money slider and exclusive member discounts to no blackout dates and the Fifth Night Free perk on reward stays booked with all Points. Members can earn and redeem Points for free nights, purchases on Amazon, exclusive experiences and charitable contributions, including through select co-branded credit cards. Members also have access to contactless technology exclusively through the industry-leading Hilton Honors app, where they can check in, choose and access their room using Digital Key. The next evolution of the Hilton Honors program makes earning elite status even more achievable and rewarding and includes the introduction of the new Diamond Reserve tier. Hilton Honors is free to join, and travelers can enroll online at hiltonhonors.com. Learn more about the program at stories.hilton.com/hiltonhonors, and follow Hilton Honors on Facebook, X and Instagram.

About Explora Journeys

Explora Journeys is the privately owned luxury ocean travel brand of the MSC Group, headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. Rooted in Swiss precision, understated European elegance and the Aponte-Vago family's 300 years of maritime heritage, the brand has grown from a long-held vision to redefine the ocean experience for a new generation of discerning guests. At its heart is a unique 'Ocean State of Mind' that connects guests with the sea, themselves and like-minded others, while immersive itineraries blend iconic destinations with lesser-travelled ports for unhurried Journeys inspiring discovery.

Marrying the refined essence and service of the world's finest boutique hotels with the boundless freedom of the ocean, the fleet prioritises a profound sense of space. Each ship features generously proportioned oceanfront suites, penthouses and residences, where abundant natural light, generous outdoor living space and uninterrupted sea views create an unrivalled sense of openness. Guests enjoy a sophisticated collection of distinct dining destinations, world-class wellness facilities, heated pools designed for all seasons and premium retail spaces, all reflecting the brand's effortless sense of understated European luxury.

EXPLORA I and EXPLORA II are already welcoming guests, having launched in July 2023 and September 2024 respectively. The brand's first LNG-powered ship, EXPLORA III, launches on 24 July 2026, with EXPLORA IV following in early 2027. EXPLORA V and EXPLORA VI are set to join the fleet in 2027 and 2028, incorporating advanced environmental technologies as part of the brand's commitment to sustainability.

To learn more about Explora Journeys, visit explorajourneys.com or follow us on Instagram, X, Facebook and LinkedIn and TikTok.

FAQ:

When was the Hilton and Explora Journeys partnership announced?

Hilton announced an exclusive partnership with Explora Journeys in December 2025, giving Hilton Honors members a new way to turn luxury ocean travel into meaningful rewards.

Why did Hilton partner with Explora Journeys?

Hilton is redefining the guest experience by continuing to introduce new ways to stay through an unmatched portfolio of award-winning brands and strategic partnerships. The partnership with Explora Journeys offers luxury ocean travel experiences in sought-after destinations around the world, providing customers and Hilton Honors members with even more ways to dream, book, earn and redeem Points for stays.

How does this partnership enhance the Hilton Honors member experience?

The partnership extends Hilton's hospitality and rewards into new types of travel experiences. When booking Explora Journeys itineraries through Hilton channels, members can earn and redeem Hilton Honors Points, enjoy exclusive member rates, unlock special benefits and offers, receive expedited support through a dedicated Explora Journeys customer service line and enjoy enhanced recognition throughout their voyage, with all eligible stays counting toward Hilton Honors elite status.

What itineraries can be booked with Explora Journeys?

Hilton Honors members can earn and redeem Points and enjoy member benefits across all Explora Journeys itineraries booked through Hilton direct channels, which includes destinations such as Caribbean, Central America, the Mediterranean and Northern Europe.

Will there be more enhancements to the partnership in the future?

We look forward to having Hilton Honors members enjoy the exclusive benefits now available through Hilton's partnership with Explora Journeys and are always seeking ways to create meaningful experiences and adventures that resonate with guests.

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Contacts:

Samantha Policano

Hilton

samantha.policano@hilton.com

Explora Journeys

ExploraJourneys@brandmanagency.com