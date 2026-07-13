Tel Aviv, Israel--(Newsfile Corp. - July 13, 2026) - Brenmiller Energy (NASDAQ: BNRG) ("Brenmiller", "Brenmiller Energy" or the "Company") a leading global provider of thermal energy storage ("TES") solutions for industrial and utility customers, today announced the expansion of its Hungary energy platform through the signing of a commercial term sheet (the "Term Sheet") to purchase an adjacent parcel of industrial land and related photovoltaic infrastructure assets located next to the Company's recently purchased operating solar facility in Kaposszekcso, Hungary.

The transaction represents another important step in the execution of BrenX, Brenmiller's strategy to develop integrated industrial energy resource centers that combine renewable generation, energy storage, and industrial energy services into recurring revenue-producing infrastructure. Following the Company's recent purchase of its first operating renewable energy asset in Hungary and the introduction of BrenX, today's announcement advances that vision by expanding the Company's control over what the Company believes can become its first BrenX industrial energy resource center.

Under the signed Term Sheet, Brenmiller will purchase approximately 10,872 square meters of adjacent industrial land together with related photovoltaic infrastructure assets and engineering documentation for an aggregate purchase price of HUF 58.3 million (plus VAT, if applicable), subject to customary legal, tax and closing conditions. The Term Sheet provides Brenmiller with exclusivity over the property while the parties negotiate definitive transaction documents, which are expected to be completed by the end of August 2026.

The Company views the existing solar facility as the foundation of a long-term industrial energy platform and intends to evaluate opportunities to expand the site through additional renewable electricity generation, battery energy storage systems ("BESS"), Brenmiller's proprietary TES technology and expanded industrial energy services. The additional land also provides sufficient space to evaluate future data center infrastructure, where appropriate, subject to feasibility studies, commercial validation, financing and regulatory approvals. The Company believes this integrated approach can maximize asset utilization, diversify recurring revenue streams, and provide a repeatable blueprint for future BrenX developments across Europe.

"One of the principles behind BrenX is that we don't simply purchase assets, we look for opportunities to improve their long-term strategic value," commented Nir Brenmiller, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Brenmiller Energy. "We believe that securing the property adjacent to our recently purchased solar facility significantly expands what this site can become and gives us greater flexibility to shape its long-term development."

"The additional land allows us to evaluate a broader range of opportunities than would have been possible with the original property alone. Whether that ultimately includes additional photovoltaic generation, battery storage, TES, industrial energy infrastructure, or future digital infrastructure will depend on customer demand, project economics, and disciplined capital allocation. Today's announcement is about creating those options."

"As we continue executing BrenX, we expect every infrastructure investment to serve a purpose beyond its initial cash flow. Our objective is to assemble industrial energy platforms that expand over time, integrate complementary technologies, and create opportunities for additional value creation as market opportunities develop. We believe this disciplined approach can build a differentiated portfolio of strategic energy infrastructure across Europe."

About Brenmiller Energy Ltd.

Brenmiller Energy (NASDAQ: BNRG) is a leading clean energy company powered by proprietary TES technology. Through its patented bGen technology and BrenX infrastructure initiative, Brenmiller is evolving from thermal energy storage into integrated clean heat-and-power solutions designed to help industrial and utility customers reduce emissions, improve energy economics, enhance resilience, and accelerate the transition away from fossil fuel-based energy systems. For more information, visit the Company's website at https://bren-energy.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. Statements that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements when discussing: the expected execution of definitive transaction documents and completion of the proposed purchase of land and related photovoltaic infrastructure assets in Hungary; the anticipated development and expansion of the Hungary site; potential future renewable energy, battery energy storage, TES and digital infrastructure opportunities; the expected benefits of the BrenX strategy; the Company's ability to generate recurring revenue from the project; the Company's objective to assemble industrial energy platforms that expand over time, integrate complementary technologies, and create opportunities for additional value creation as market opportunities develop; the potential replication of the BrenX model across Europe to build a differentiated portfolio of strategic energy infrastructure; and the Company's future growth, plans, expectations and strategic objectives. The Term Sheet described above is not a definitive agreement, the parties may not ultimately reach agreement on definitive agreements and the purchase of the land parcel and related photovoltaic infrastructure assets located next to the Company's recently purchased operating solar facility in Kaposszekcso, Hungary may not occur. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "plan," "project," "potential," "seek," "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "estimate" or "continue" are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that certain important factors may affect the Company's actual results and could cause such results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements that may be made in this press release. Factors that may affect the Company's results include, but are not limited to: the Company's planned level of revenues and capital expenditures; risks associated with the adequacy of existing cash resources; the demand for and market acceptance of our products; impact of competitive products and prices; product development, commercialization or technological difficulties; the success or failure of negotiations; trade, legal, social and economic risks; and political, economic and military instability in the Middle East, specifically in Israel. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on March 25, 2026, which is available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

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Source: Brenmiller Energy