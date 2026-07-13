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WKN: A3CSTF | ISIN: SE0016074249 | Ticker-Symbol: 8QA
Tradegate
09.07.26 | 19:20
16,660 Euro
+1,00 % +0,165
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MILDEF GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MILDEF GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
16,71016,79017:56
16,71016,79017:56
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.07.2026 15:45 Uhr
74 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Mildef Group AB: MilDef wins hardware contract with a European NATO country, worth approximately 553 MSEK

After MilDef 2022 signed a 20-year framework agreement with the armed forces of an unnamed NATO country, a large quantity of hardware has now been ordered. The order is for the digitization of the country's army and is the single largest hardware order MilDef has ever received. The order is valued at approximately 553 MSEK, and deliveries are expected to take place in 2027.

The delivery involves upgrading tactical IT for use in several different vehicle platforms, with MilDef providing robust hardware solutions in areas such as communications, information management, and integration support.

"The order from the government agency is an example of how MilDef is now beginning to scale up its hardware deliveries as defense organizations build capabilities," says Daniel Ljunggren, President and CEO of MilDef.

Previously, orders for hardware, services, and MilDef's OneCIS software have been received from the same customer.

For more information, please contact:
Daniel Ljunggren, CEO and President
Phone: +46 70 668 00 15
Email: daniel.ljunggren@mildef.com

Olof Engvall, Head of IR & Communications
Phone: +46 735 41 45 73
Email: olof.engvall@mildef.com

MilDef - WE ARMOR IT.
MilDef provides rugged IT solutions, systems integration and services for the defense industry. Our systems are proven in real conditions and built to stand firm in every detail. We safeguard more than equipment, we safeguard the mission itself. MilDef was founded in 1997 and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2021.

This information is information that MilDef Group is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-07-13 15:45 CEST.

Image Attachments
HQ Fortress In Helsingborg
Daniel Ljunggren CEO & President

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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