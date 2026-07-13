Mildef Group AB: MilDef wins hardware contract with a European NATO country, worth approximately 553 MSEK

After MilDef 2022 signed a 20-year framework agreement with the armed forces of an unnamed NATO country, a large quantity of hardware has now been ordered. The order is for the digitization of the country's army and is the single largest hardware order MilDef has ever received. The order is valued at approximately 553 MSEK, and deliveries are expected to take place in 2027.

The delivery involves upgrading tactical IT for use in several different vehicle platforms, with MilDef providing robust hardware solutions in areas such as communications, information management, and integration support.

"The order from the government agency is an example of how MilDef is now beginning to scale up its hardware deliveries as defense organizations build capabilities," says Daniel Ljunggren, President and CEO of MilDef.

Previously, orders for hardware, services, and MilDef's OneCIS software have been received from the same customer.

For more information, please contact:

Daniel Ljunggren, CEO and President

Phone: +46 70 668 00 15

Email: daniel.ljunggren@mildef.com



Olof Engvall, Head of IR & Communications

Phone: +46 735 41 45 73

Email: olof.engvall@mildef.com

MilDef - WE ARMOR IT.

MilDef provides rugged IT solutions, systems integration and services for the defense industry. Our systems are proven in real conditions and built to stand firm in every detail. We safeguard more than equipment, we safeguard the mission itself. MilDef was founded in 1997 and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2021.

This information is information that MilDef Group is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-07-13 15:45 CEST.

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Daniel Ljunggren CEO & President