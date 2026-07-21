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WKN: A3CSTF | ISIN: SE0016074249 | Ticker-Symbol: 8QA
Tradegate
21.07.26 | 18:20
19,135 Euro
+16,78 % +2,750
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MILDEF GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MILDEF GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
19,08019,17018:54
19,09519,15518:52
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.07.2026 16:15 Uhr
45 Leser
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Mildef Group AB: MilDef signs 7-year framework agreement extension for Bundeswehr deliveries, potentially worth €527 million, and receives a first call-off order worth €95.4 million

Roda computer GmbH, part of MilDef Group, has signed a seven-year framework agreement extension with the procurement authority (BAAINBw) of the German Armed Forces, for the supply of material to the German Armed Forces, Bundeswehr. The extended framework agreement enables potential procurements up to a maximum value of EUR 527 million, approximately SEK 5.8 billion, during 2026-2032. At the same time, an initial call-off order worth EUR 95.4 million, approximately SEK 1.1 billion, is placed, with deliveries expected to start during the latter part of 2026 and continue through 2027.

To facilitate the substantial and accelerating upgrade of tactical IT integrated into Germany's fleet of military vehicles and defense programmes, Bundeswehr continues to rely on roda, MilDef's subsidiary in Germany. The framework agreement includes supply of computers, displays and network infrastructure for Command and Control to the German Armed Forces.

The framework agreement, signed with BAAINBw (Bundesamt für Ausrüstung, Informationstechnik und Nutzung der Bundeswehr) does not commit the customer to place any orders. However, based on roda's experience from previous framework agreements, albeit with substantially lower ceiling values, a significant portion of the maximum contract value has historically been translated into actual orders. Historical outcomes should not be regarded as indicative of, and do not guarantee, future order volumes under this framework agreement.

"This agreement, in both size and duration, is a strong testament to MilDef's significance in the ramp up of German defense capabilities. I am happy to see roda's reliable deliveries to Bundeswehr rendering in this substantial framework agreement," says Daniel Ljunggren, CEO and President MilDef.

"Roda has been a trusted partner to Bundeswehr for many years, and I am happy to deepen the relationship with them through this sizable framework agreement. I am proud to continue the collaboration with Bundeswehr and deliver tactical IT in one of Europe's largest defense markets," says Frank Scholz, Managing Director, roda computer GmbH.

For more information, please contact:
Daniel Ljunggren, CEO and President
Phone: +46 70 668 00 15
Email: daniel.ljunggren@mildef.com

Olof Engvall, Head of IR & Communications
Phone: +46 735 41 45 73
Email: olof.engvall@mildef.com

MilDef - WE ARMOR IT.
MilDef provides rugged IT solutions, systems integration and services for the defense industry. Our systems are proven in real conditions and built to stand firm in every detail. We safeguard more than equipment, we safeguard the mission itself. MilDef was founded in 1997 and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2021.

This information is information that MilDef Group is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-07-21 16:15 CEST.

Image Attachments
Signing Framwork Agreement
Bastionen
Daniel Ljunggren CEO & President

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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