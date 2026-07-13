Stagwell Schedules Webcast to Discuss Financial Results for the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2026

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / July 13, 2026 / Stagwell ?( NASDAQ:STGW ), the global challenger network transforming marketing through AI, will report financial results for the three and six months ended?June 30, 2026, on?Thursday, July 30, 2026, before market open.

Stagwell will host a video webcast to review those results the same day at?8:30 AM (ET). Register? here to attend the webcast.

A replay of the webcast will be available following the event at Stagwell's website,? https://www.stagwellglobal.com/investors/.

About Stagwell

Stagwell is the global challenger network transforming marketing through AI. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our specialists in 45+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for our clients. Join us at? stagwellglobal.com .

IR Contact:

Ben Allanson

ir@stagwellglobal.com

PR Contact:

Lena Petersen

pr@stagwellglobal.com

SOURCE: Stagwell

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/stagwell-schedules-webcast-to-discuss-financial-results-for-the-1189315