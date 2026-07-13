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WKN: A3CWMU | ISIN: US85256A1097 | Ticker-Symbol: 6IY
Frankfurt
13.07.26 | 08:08
6,700 Euro
+0,75 % +0,050
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1-Jahres-Chart
STAGWELL INC Chart 1 Jahr
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STAGWELL INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,9006,95022:33
6,8507,00022:00
ACCESS Newswire
13.07.2026 22:14 Uhr
107 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Stagwell Schedules Webcast to Discuss Financial Results for the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2026

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / July 13, 2026 / Stagwell?(NASDAQ:STGW), the global challenger network transforming marketing through AI, will report financial results for the three and six months ended?June 30, 2026, on?Thursday, July 30, 2026, before market open.

Stagwell will host a video webcast to review those results the same day at?8:30 AM (ET). Register?here to attend the webcast.

A replay of the webcast will be available following the event at Stagwell's website,?https://www.stagwellglobal.com/investors/.

About Stagwell
Stagwell is the global challenger network transforming marketing through AI. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our specialists in 45+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for our clients. Join us at?stagwellglobal.com.

IR Contact:
Ben Allanson
ir@stagwellglobal.com

PR Contact:
Lena Petersen
pr@stagwellglobal.com

SOURCE: Stagwell



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/stagwell-schedules-webcast-to-discuss-financial-results-for-the-1189315

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
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