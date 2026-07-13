Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 13, 2026) - BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (TSXV: BIGG) (OTCQB: BBKCF) (WKN: A2PS9W) ("BIGG" or the "Company"), a leading innovator and owner of Netcoins , Blockchain Intelligence Group , and TerraZero , is pleased to announce the results of voting at its annual meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held on July 9, 2026.

All matters submitted to the shareholders for approval as set out in the Company's Notice of Meeting and Information Circular dated May 29, 2026 (the "Circular"), which is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca under the Company's profile and on the Company's website at www.biggdigitalassets.com, were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the Meeting, including:

electing all nominees to the Board of Directors of the Company (the "Board"), including Lance Morginn, Fraser Matthews, Kim Evans, Robert Birmingham, Mark Healy and Anthony Zelen;

re-appointing KPMG LLP, Chartered Accountants as auditor for the ensuing year; and

ratifying, approving and confirming the Company's Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan.

"I want to thank our shareholders for the strong support shown across every resolution at our recent Annual General Meeting. The renewal of our Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan gives us an important tool to attract and retain the people driving our next phase of growth. As I shared in my presentation following the formal business of the Meeting, BIGG is entering an exciting new chapter - a refocused and re-energized company centred on regulated digital-asset infrastructure and the opportunity to bridge traditional finance and the on-chain economy. We look forward to sharing more about our rebranding and strategic direction in the weeks ahead," said Fraser Matthews, Chief Executive Officer of BIGG Digital Assets Inc.

About BIGG Digital Assets Inc.

BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (TSXV: BIGG) (OTCQB: BBKCF) (WKN: A2PS9W) owns, operates, and invests in crypto businesses that support a compliant and safe digital asset ecosystem. BIGG's portfolio includes:

Netcoins - A regulated Canadian and American crypto trading platform.

- A regulated Canadian and American crypto trading platform. Blockchain Intelligence Group - Blockchain analytics and forensics solutions.

- Blockchain analytics and forensics solutions. TerraZero Technologies - Immersive Media, Metaverse and Web3 development.

BIGG believes the future of crypto is secure, compliant, and trusted.

Learn more at www.biggdigitalassets.com .

Netcoins is a crypto trading platform providing secure, regulated access to a growing range of digital assets. With a commitment to transparency and compliance, Netcoins serves both retail and institutional investors, offering a trusted way to buy, sell, stake and custody crypto in Canada. Learn more at www.netcoins.com .

Blockchain Intelligence Group provides digital asset forensics and blockchain analytics solutions supporting AML, investigations, and risk management for cryptocurrency activity. For more information, please visit www.blockchaingroup.io .

TerraZero is an immersive media and Web3 development company focused on creating next-generation virtual experiences for brands. Through its Intraverse platform, TerraZero offers immersive experience creation, advertising, data analytics, and digital events. For more information, please visit https://terrazero.com or contact hello@terrazero.com .

For more information and to register for BIGG's mailing list, please visit our website at www.biggdigitalassets.com . Or visit SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca .

Future operating results could also be materially affected by the price of cryptocurrency and the demand (or lack thereof) for cryptocurrency. In addition, BIGG's past financial performance may not be a reliable indicator of future performance.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements or information, which include the expected opportunities, outcomes, potential and benefits of the Company's products and services, and the expected benefits and outcomes. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking wording such as "may", "will", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intend", "believe" and "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are based will occur. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, estimates, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not occur. These assumptions, risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the state of the economy in general and capital markets in particular, the ability to manage operating expenses, which may adversely affect the Company's financial condition, the ability to remain competitive as other better financed competitors develop and release competitive products, volatility in the trading price of the common shares of the Company, the demand and pricing of cryptocurrency, the Company's ability to successfully define, design and release new products in a timely manner that meet customers' needs; the ability to attract, retain and motivate qualified personnel; competition in the industry; Netcoins' continued compliance with the terms and conditions of the exemptive relief decision and the undertaking, including satisfaction of any remaining milestones or ongoing obligations contemplated therein; CIRO's continued review of Netcoins' membership application and whether, when and on what terms CIRO may approve Netcoins' membership; Netcoins' ability to continue operating under its Restricted Dealer registration until CIRO membership approval; and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of BIGG. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because BIGG can give no assurance that it will prove to be correct. The securities of BIGG are considered highly speculative due to the nature of BIGG's business. For further information concerning these and other risks and uncertainties, refer to the Company's website and filings on www.sedarplus.ca. In addition, BIGG's past performance may not be a reliable indicator of future performance.

Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from BIGG's expectations include consumer sentiment towards BIGG's products and Cryptocurrency, Blockchain and Metaverse technology generally, technology failures, the lack of demand for the company's products and services, fluctuations in the price of cryptocurrency, the ability to successfully define, design, and release new products in a timely manner that meet customers' needs; the ability to attract, retain, and motivate qualified personnel; competition in the industry; the ability to obtain and/or maintain licences, permits and approvals that are necessary to operate the business; the impact of technology changes on the products and industry; failure to develop new and innovative products; the ability to successfully maintain and enforce our intellectual property rights and defend third-party claims of infringement of their intellectual property rights; the impact of intellectual property litigation that could materially and adversely affect the business; the ability to manage working capital; increase in costs and expenses; the dependence on key personnel; competition; the demand and pricing of cryptocurrencies and NFTs (including digital assets); litigation; security threats, including a loss/theft of NFTs, cryptocurrencies, and other assets; and failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, BIGG disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additionally, BIGG undertakes no obligation to comment on the expectations of or statements made by third parties in respect of the matters discussed above.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/305032

Source: BIGG Digital Assets Inc.