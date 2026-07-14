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WKN: A2JG7L | ISIN: US0900401060 | Ticker-Symbol: 71BA
Tradegate
13.07.26 | 18:45
15,350 Euro
-0,65 % -0,100
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15,25015,40009:34
14,95015,40009:03
PR Newswire
14.07.2026 08:54 Uhr
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Bilibili: BML2026 Brings Together an All-Star Lineup of China's Leading Anime-Style Gaming Franchises

Landmark concert reaches a peak livestream audience of 45 million

SHANGHAI, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BILIBILI MACRO LINK-PLAY! 2026 (BML2026), Bilibili's all-encompassing live ACGN concert, concluded on July 12 after making history as the first event to bring together China's leading anime-style game franchises on a single stage at the Hong Arena (East Hall) of the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai).

Born out of Bilibili's community culture, BML has evolved over the past 14 years into one of China's premier ACGN concerts. This year's event introduced a new initiative, BML-PLAY!, centered on Chinese anime-style games, bringing together leading titles including Honkai: Star Rail, Azur Lane, Zenless Zone Zero, Wuthering Waves, Arknights, Arknights: Endfield, and Genshin Impact.

The gathering marked a rare milestone for the gaming industry. In a market where ACGN game franchises have traditionally built their own dedicated communities, BML2026 became the first concert to bring them together on a single stage. Setting aside commercial rivalries, participating publishers joined forces at BML2026 to create a first-of-its-kind celebration for fans of anime-style gaming.

BML2026 also generated tremendous excitement among gaming communities. More than 110,000 people preregistered for tickets on Bilibili before sales opened, and tickets sold out almost immediately.

The concert was livestreamed simultaneously on Bilibili's official account on July 12, reaching a peak audience of 45 million. The finale, "LINK START!", showcased a symphonic suite combining iconic music from all seven featured games across four themed chapters. The performance received an enthusiastic response from fans, with viewers commenting, "I never expected these tracks to come together so seamlessly," and "The highlight of the show-every game was represented on the same stage."

Over the past 14 years, BML has continued to grow its influence and strengthen its connection with the ACGN community. Its continued success reflects the lasting appeal of connecting fans through music and shared passions-an irreplaceable live experience. Meanwhile, high-quality live productions have become an important way for ACGN franchises to expand their reach and create value beyond their original content. As the ACGN industry continues to explore diverse business models, BML offers a sustainable model worthy of long-term attention.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bml2026-brings-together-an-all-star-lineup-of-chinas-leading-anime-style-gaming-franchises-302824753.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.