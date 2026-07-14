SWECO AB: Sweco acquires German consultancy specialised in water and wastewater solutions

Sweco has signed an agreement to acquire engineering consultancy STEIN Ingenieure GmbH with approximately 60 experts spread across several locations in Germany. The acquisition will expand Sweco's presence in the water sector and thus enable Sweco to capture more business opportunities in a growing segment.

STEIN Ingenieure's specialist areas include sewer rehabilitation, wastewater and drinking water infrastructure, structural engineering, pipe jacking and inspections of engineering structures. The experts from the company will join the more than 1,800 experts in Sweco Germany's organisation as soon as possible.



"I am excited to welcome the experts from STEIN Ingenieure to Sweco. Germany's water sector is entering a period of major transition, with modernisation, climate resilience, ageing infrastructure and stricter EU requirements driving urgent action. Together with our new colleagues from STEIN Ingenieure, Sweco will continue to support German water utilities, municipalities and other clients with the delivery of secure, efficient and future-proof water and wastewater solutions," says Julia Zantke, Business Area President for Sweco in Germany.



STEIN Ingenieure reported turnover of approximately EUR 6.5 million for 2025. Sweco's Business Area of Germany & Central Europe reported turnover of approximately EUR 271 million for 2025.



"The acquisition of STEIN Ingenieure marks a clear next step for Sweco in Germany. Going forward, we will focus on expansion in selected areas. This includes the water market, where needed modernisation is driving good demand," says Julia Zantke.



Press photos

Consultants at Sweco in Germany. Free use, please credit: Mans Berg

Sweco Germany's Julia Zantke. Free use, please credit: Mans Berg



About the German water market

Germany is one of Europe's largest and most advanced water and wastewater markets, where climate pressures, ageing infrastructure and increasingly stringent requirements are creating strong demand for investment and innovation. The severe floods in western Germany in 2021 together with recurring drought and low-water periods since 2018 have highlighted the need for greater resilience across the sector. National and regional priorities are driving continued investment in water security, network upgrades and more efficient wastewater solutions.



About Sweco's expertise in water management

Sweco's experts support public and private clients in the growing field of water management, ranging from providing access to clean water to protecting societies from flooding. Sweco provides clients with consultancy services within water and wastewater engineering services, water resource planning, urban water management and the design of flood protection structures.



About Sweco's acquisition agenda

This acquisition aligns with Sweco's acquisition strategy to grow the business by adding key skills that complement Sweco's 23,000 experts and expands the Group's market position as Europe's leading architecture and engineering consultancy. Sweco's strategy is to grow through a combination of acquisitions and organic growth. The Group has completed close to 170 acquisitions over the past 20 years. In total, Sweco completed 13 acquisitions in 2025, adding approximately SEK 2.1 billion in annual net sales and more than 1,500 experts to Sweco.

Related

Sweco wins SEK 121 million contract for flood risk management planning in Poland (June 2026)

Sweco wins framework agreement for flood and erosion protection services in Norway (May 2026)

Sweco analysis shows the challenge posed by hidden water risks to Europe's long-term resilience (Urban Insight report, May 2026)

Sweco supports Ukraine to enhance waste management and wastewater infrastructure (December 2025)

Sweco secures framework agreement with Rijkswaterstaat, the Dutch government agency responsible for the modernisation and development of infrastructure and water management (October 2025)

Sweco to design new reservoir for critical flood control in Poland (October 2025)

Sweco acquires engineering and wastewater consultancy in Germany (July 2024)

For additional information, please contact:

Anna E Olsson, Head of Press, Sweco Group, +4670 557 33 26, anna.e.olsson@sweco.se



Sweco plans and designs tomorrow's sustainable communities and cities. With the collective knowledge of our 23,000 architects, engineers and other experts we work together with our clients to facilitate the green transition, maximise the potential of digitalisation and to strengthen Europe's competitiveness and resilience. Sweco is Europe's leading architecture and engineering consultancy, with sales of approximately SEK 32 billion (EUR 2.9 billion) in 2025. The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. www.swecogroup.com