Nexstim Oyj: Nexstim Receives a New Order for Ten NBS 6 Systems from Distributor

Press Release, Helsinki, 14 July 2026 at 9 AM (EEST)

Nexstim Receives a New Order for Ten NBS 6 Systems from Distributor

Nexstim Plc ("Nexstim" or "Company") has received a new order for ten NBS 6 systems from a distributor. The systems are scheduled for delivery during the second half of 2026. The order follows the distributor's previous order for ten NBS 6 systems and reflects continued demand for Nexstim's latest-generation navigated TMS platform.

The NBS 6 is a new generation Nexstim system built on Nexstim's unique, clinically established E-field navigated TMS (transcranial magnetic stimulation) technology. The modular system concept enables system capabilities to expand over time and allows the system to be customized based on the customer's clinical or research needs.

In Europe, the NBS 6 system is CE-marked for pre-surgical mapping, as well as for post-operative rehabilitation and the treatment of major depression and chronic neuropathic pain. The NBS 6 is FDA-cleared for pre-surgical mapping of the speech and motor cortices of the brain, as well as for marketing and commercial distribution for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) in adult and adolescent patients. The NBS 6 is also FDA-cleared as an adjunct for the treatment of adult patients suffering from Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD).

The systems ordered include diagnostic features as well as therapy modules.

Mikko Karvinen, CEO of Nexstim, comments:

"We are very pleased to receive this new order for ten NBS 6 systems from our distributor. Repeat orders are an important indicator of confidence in both our technology and our long-term market opportunity. We believe the NBS 6 platform's ability to combine advanced diagnostic capabilities with versatile therapy applications continues to resonate with customers across multiple markets. This order supports our growth strategy and further strengthens our presence in key regions."

Further information is available on the website www.nexstim.com, or by contacting:

Mikko Karvinen, CEO

+358 50 326 4101

mikko.karvinen@nexstim.com

About Nexstim Plc

Nexstim is a Finnish, globally operating growth-oriented medical technology company. Our mission is to enable personalized and effective diagnostics and therapies for challenging brain diseases and disorders.

Nexstim has developed a world-leading non-invasive brain stimulation technology for navigated transcranial magnetic stimulation (nTMS) with highly sophisticated 3D navigation providing accurate and personalized targeting of the TMS to the specific area of the brain.

Nexstim's Diagnostics Business focuses on commercialization of the NBS System 6, which is the only FDA-cleared and CE-marked navigated TMS system for pre-surgical mapping of the speech and motor cortices of the brain.

Nexstim's Therapy Business markets and sells the NBS System 6 which is FDA-cleared for marketing and commercial distribution for the treatment of Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) in adult and adolescent patients who have failed to achieve satisfactory improvement from prior antidepressant medication in the current episode, and as an adjunct for the treatment of adult patients suffering from Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD). In Europe, the NBS System 6 is CE-marked for the treatment of major depression, chronic neuropathic pain as well as post-operative rehabilitation of motor deficits of the upper limb.

Nexstim shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland.

For more information, please visit www.nexstim.com.