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WKN: A3CMUG | ISIN: FI4000506811 | Ticker-Symbol: 5NX
Frankfurt
17.04.26 | 08:04
8,800 Euro
+1,03 % +0,090
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NEXSTIM OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NEXSTIM OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,8709,38009:59
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.04.2026 08:00 Uhr
34 Leser
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Nexstim Oyj: Nexstim Plc establishes Restricted Share Unit plan for extended management team for earning periods 2026-2029

Company Announcement, Helsinki, 17 April 2026 at 9 AM (EEST)

Nexstim Plc establishes Restricted Share Unit plan for extended management team for earning periods 2026-2029

The Board of Directors of Nexstim Plc ("Nexstim" or "Company") has decided to establish a Restricted Share Unit ("RSU") plan for the Company's extended management team for earning periods 2026-2029. A total of nine persons are covered by the plan. The purpose of the plan is to advance alignment of interests of participants and shareholders, to commit key personnel to achieving strategic objectives, and to support the competitiveness of the company.

The terms of the RSU plan in principle reflect those of the Company's Board of Directors' RSU plan that the Annual General Meeting decided to establish. Key terms of the RSU plan have been released on the Company's website. The incentive given will be turned into share units at the beginning of the earning period. One share unit corresponds to one share of Nexstim Plc. The monetary value of the incentive is determined based on the share price as of the registration date of the payable shares.

The RSU plan incentives will be paid as Company shares after the end of each earning period. The payment of the reward is conditional to each participant being at the Company's service at end of the earning period. The plan does not include any finance or performance related earning terms. There is no separate transfer restriction after the end of the earning period. The Company will cover any statutory employer contributions and taxes related to the incentives. After this, the shares in net amount will be transferred to the participant's book-entry account.

Based on the RSU plan, the Company estimates it will give approximately 88,000 shares after taxes and employer contributions as part of the plan for earning periods 2026-2029, corresponding to approximately 1.2 percent of the current share base of the company. This corresponds to approximately 29,000 shares per year. The final number of shares may differ from the estimate. The incentives are planned to be realized through a directed share issue based on the Board of Directors' share issue authorization.

Further information is available on the website www.nexstim.com, or by contacting:

Leena Niemistö, Chair of Board of Directors
+358 9 2727 170
leena.niemisto@nexstim.com

The Company's Certified Adviser is DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB.

About Nexstim Plc

Nexstim is a Finnish, globally operating growth-oriented medical technology company. Our mission is to enable personalized and effective diagnostics and therapies for challenging brain diseases and disorders.

Nexstim has developed a world-leading non-invasive brain stimulation technology for navigated transcranial magnetic stimulation (nTMS) with highly sophisticated 3D navigation providing accurate and personalized targeting of the TMS to the specific area of the brain.

Nexstim's Diagnostics Business focuses on commercialization of the NBS System 6, which is the only FDA-cleared and CE-marked navigated TMS system for pre-surgical mapping of the speech and motor cortices of the brain.

Nexstim's Therapy Business markets and sells the NBS System 6 which is FDA-cleared for marketing and commercial distribution for the treatment of Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) in adult and adolescent patients who have failed to achieve satisfactory improvement from prior antidepressant medication in the current episode, and as an adjunct for the treatment of adult patients suffering from Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD). In Europe, the NBS 6 system is CE-marked for the treatment of major depression, chronic neuropathic pain as well as post-operative rehabilitation of motor deficits of the upper limb.

Nexstim shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland.

For more information, please visit www.nexstim.com.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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