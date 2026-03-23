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WKN: A3CMUG | ISIN: FI4000506811 | Ticker-Symbol: 5NX
München
23.03.26 | 08:07
8,660 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
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1-Jahres-Chart
NEXSTIM OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
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NEXSTIM OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
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8,3208,82010:14
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.03.2026 09:30 Uhr
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Nexstim Oyj: Nexstim's NBS System 6 gains FDA clearance for treatment of Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD)

Press release, Helsinki, 23 March 2026 at 10:30 AM (EET)

Nexstim's NBS System 6 gains FDA clearance for treatment of Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD)

Nexstim Plc ("Nexstim" or "Company") announces the launch of the NBS 6 system for the treatment of Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD) in the United States.

OCD is a serious condition that has a significant effect on the lives of thousands of Americans every year. Transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) has been found to alleviate symptoms1.

The NBS 6 is a new product generation that enables Nexstim's unique E-field navigated TMS technology to be used more easily than ever before. Part of this system is an easy-to-use, software-guided application and a modular product design that allows for system capabilities to expand over time and be highly customized based on a customer's research or clinical interests.

In the United States, the Nexstim Navigated Brain Stimulation (NBS) 6 System is now indicated for the treatment of Major Depressive Disorder in adult patients who have failed to achieve satisfactory improvement from prior antidepressant medication in the current episode, and as an adjunct for the treatment of adult patients suffering from Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD). The NBS 6 is also FDA-cleared for pre-surgical mapping of the speech and motor cortices of the brain.

Nexstim announced the release of the NBS 6 for therapy applications in 2023, and for diagnostic applications in October 2025.

Mikko Karvinen, CEO of Nexstim, comments: "We are pleased to announce another important addition to our therapy indication catalogue. There are so many that suffer from OCD in the United States, and it is our mission to bring patients and families the help they deserve."

1 Carmi, L. et al. American Journal of Psychiatry 176, 931-938 (2019).

Further information is available on the website www.nexstim.com, or by contacting: Mikko Karvinen, CEO

+358 50 326 4101

mikko.karvinen@nexstim.com

About Nexstim Plc

Nexstim is a Finnish, globally operating growth-oriented medical technology company. Our mission is to enable personalized and effective diagnostics and therapies for challenging brain diseases and disorders.

Nexstim has developed a world-leading non-invasive brain stimulation technology for navigated transcranial magnetic stimulation (nTMS) with highly sophisticated 3D navigation providing accurate and personalized targeting of the TMS to the specific area of the brain.

Nexstim's Diagnostics Business focuses on commercialization of the NBS System 6, which is the only FDA-cleared and CE-marked navigated TMS system for pre-surgical mapping of the speech and motor cortices of the brain.

Nexstim's Therapy Business markets and sells the NBS System 6 which is FDA-cleared for marketing and commercial distribution for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), and as an adjunct for the treatment of adult patients suffering from Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD) in the United States. In Europe, the NBS 6 system is CE-marked for the treatment of major depression, chronic neuropathic pain as well as post-operative rehabilitation of motor deficits of the upper limb.

Nexstim shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland.

For more information, please visit www.nexstim.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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