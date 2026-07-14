Dedicare Group AB: Interim Report 1 January - 30 June 2026: Growth and stronger profitability in the second quarter

Second quarter 2026

• Net sales SEK 387.0 million (351.7)

• EBITA SEK 19.4 million (13.0), adjusted for non-recurring items SEK 19.4 million (14.0)

• EBITA margin 5.0 percent (3.7), adjusted for non-recurring items 5.0 percent (4.0)

• EBIT SEK 17.3 million (10.8)

• EBIT margin 4.5 percent (3.1)

• Profit after financial items SEK 17.7 million (11.7)

• Profit for the period SEK 13.6 million (9.1)

• Basic and diluted earnings per share SEK 1.42 (0.95)

The period January-June 2026

• Net sales SEK 750.2 million (703.1)

• EBITA SEK 28.7 million (23.5), adjusted for non-recurring items SEK 30.1 million (24.4)

• EBITA margin 3.8 percent (3.3), adjusted for non-recurring items 4.0 percent (3.5)

• EBIT SEK 24.5 million (18.9)

• EBIT margin 3.3 percent (2.7)

• Profit after financial items SEK 27.8 million (20.2)

• Profit for the period SEK 21.5 million (16.0)

• Basic and diluted earnings per share SEK 2.25 (1.67)

Performance measures

Q2 Q2 Jan-Jun Jan-Jun Full-year 2026 2025 2026 2025 2025 Net sales, SEK million 387.0 351.7 750.2 703.1 1,454.8 Growth, % 10.0% -20.0% 6.7% -19.2% -15.4% Organic growth, % 5.3% -20.0% 1.9% -19.2% -16.4% EBITA, SEK million 19.4 13.0 28.7 23.5 50.5 EBITA margin, % 5.0% 3.7% 3.8% 3.3% 3.5% EBITA adjusted for non-recurring items, SEK million 19.4 14.0 30.1 24.4 54.6 EBITA margin adjusted for non-recurring items, % 5.0% 4.0% 4.0% 3.5% 3.8% EBIT, SEK million 17.3 10.8 24.5 18.9 41.4 EBIT margin, % 4.5% 3.1% 3.3% 2.7% 2.8% EBIT adjusted for non-recurring items, SEK million 17.3 11.7 25.9 19.8 45.5 EBIT margin adjusted for non-recurring items, % 4.5% 3.3% 3.5% 2.8% 3.1% Net profit for the period, SEK million 13.6 9.1 21.5 16.0 33.1 Basic earnings per share, SEK 1.42 0.95 2.25 1.67 3.46 Diluted earnings per share, SEK 1.42 0.95 2.25 1.67 3.46 Cash flow from operating activities, SEK million -29.2 -33.3 -37.0 6.1 64.4 Equity per share, SEK 32.02 29.55 32.02 29.55 30.44

Growth and stronger profitability in the second quarter

The positive progress in the first quarter also continued in the second. Dedicare is reporting both higher net sales and stronger profitability than in the corresponding period of the previous year. Our organic growth and organic EBITA margin also improved in the quarter, progress driven by progressively more stable market conditions, rationalisation measures executed and a positive contribution from our acquisition of WeCare. Meanwhile, we're continuing in line with our strategy of broadening our business base and consolidating our positions in segments where we see a long-term need for qualified skills. In the second quarter, Dedicare signed a letter of intent on a possible acquisition of companies in Hyldgaard & Larsen and Sustina ApS in Denmark, which would consolidate our positioning in the Danish social sector and simultaneously expand the group's offering further.

The group's net sales were SEK 387.0 million in the quarter, a 10.0 percent increase on the second quarter 2025. Organic growth was 5.3 percent. Our EBITA margin widened to 5.0 percent (3.7), and excluding acquisitions, was 4.0 percent. This progress reflects a combination of higher activity on several markets, a more adapted cost base and positive impacts from our acquisition of WeCare.

Norway remained our largest segment, generating 60 percent of consolidated net sales in the quarter. Net sales were SEK 232.2 million, up by 4.1 percent year on year. The EBITA margin was 8.2 percent (8.1). Our earnings confirm the ability of our Norwegian business to generate stable profitability even on a competitive market. Our scale, close customer relationships and capability to adapt our operations to prevailing market conditions remain key success factors.

Progress in Sweden was clearly positive in the quarter. Net sales rose by 22.2 percent to SEK 89.7 million and EBITA improved to SEK 1.9 million (-1.8). These are robust improvements year on year and demonstrate that this operation has taken major steps forward. Progress is explained by improved market conditions, higher demand and the impacts of rationalisation measures executed. After several quarters of poor market conditions, it's positive to see our Swedish operation continuing to grow while simultaneously improving profitability.

Denmark reported a strong quarter with net sales of SEK 59.7 million, a 24.6 percent increase. The EBITA margin widened to 10.4 percent (4.4). Primarily, progress is being driven by the positive contribution of WeCare, which has rapidly become an important addition to our Danish operation and advanced our positioning in the social sector. In the quarter, Dedicare also signed a letter of intent on a possible acquisition of companies in Hyldgaard & Larsen and Sustina, which would mark another step in our strategy of broadening our business base in Denmark's social sector.

Progress in the UK remained challenging. Net sales were SEK 8.8 million, down 27.3 percent year on year. EBITA was SEK -1.0 million (-0.4). Lower demand is having a negative impact on this operation. Work on focusing on those market segments where Dedicare has the best potential to create value continues, not least in international recruitment.

I was pleased to see most of our markets growing in the quarter, and that the group's profitability improved. Meanwhile, the market remains complex, with differences between countries and service segments. Accordingly, our work on broadening our business, improving efficiency and developing new revenue segments remains central.

We also continued developing our processes, usage of digital tools and AI in the quarter. Our goal is to create a more scalable business with higher quality, greater accuracy and efficiency of deliveries. Dedicare is now a more diversified company than previously in geographical and service terms.

This enhances our potential to address demand fluctuations while simultaneously exploiting opportunities in segments with a pressing need for qualified skills.

In closing I'd like to say a big thank-you to all our staff and consultants across Norway, Sweden, Denmark and the UK. Your skills, commitment and ability to contribute to health, social care and societal benefit every day are decisive to Dedicare's progress. With stronger profitability, a broader business base and continued focus on developing our operations, I take a positive view of Dedicare's ongoing progress.

Bård Kristiansen, CEO & Managing Director

This information is mandatory for Dedicare AB (publ) to publish pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) and the Swedish Securities Markets Act. This information was submitted for publication through the agency of the below contact at 8 a.m. CET on 14 July 2026.

Bård Kristiansen, CEO & Managing Director, +47 97 08 88 83

Anette Sandsjö, CFO, +46 73 343 44 68

About Dedicare

At Dedicare, we're passionate about adding expertise to healthcare, life science and social work. We're driven by making a responsible and sustainable contribution to people's health, development and quality of life. Dedicare was founded in 1996 and is the Nordic region's largest recruitment and staffing provider. We have operations in Sweden, Norway, Denmark and in the UK. Dedicare is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and had sales of SEK 1.5 billion in 2025. Each day, we have about 2,000 employees on assignment. We see Europe as our future market, and in time, our vision is to grow into one of Europe's leading recruitment and staffing providers in healthcare, life science and social work.