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WKN: A2PG8N | ISIN: SE0012454072 | Ticker-Symbol: 1JJA
Stuttgart
14.07.26 | 10:33
34,730 Euro
+2,36 % +0,800
Branche
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STOXX Europe 600
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AVANZA BANK HOLDING AB Chart 1 Jahr
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AVANZA BANK HOLDING AB 5-Tage-Chart
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34,91034,99011:12
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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.07.2026 07:45 Uhr
30 Leser
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Avanza Bank AB: Avanza Bank Holding AB (publ): Interim Report January-June 2026

Second quarter 2026 compared to second quarter 2025

  • Operating income increased by 26 per cent to SEK 1,334 million, driven by higher net currency-related income, net interest income, net brokerage income and net fund commissions. Other income decreased
  • Operating expenses increased by 15 per cent to SEK 406 million, mainly due to higher personnel costs and other expenses. SEK 3 million related to international expansion was expensed during the quarter. Excluding the international expansion, the cost increase for the full year is estimated at 9 per cent, in line with previous communication. In addition, a total of SEK 50 million attributable to the international expansion is estimated to affect the cost base for 2026
  • Operating profit amounted to SEK 928 million, an increase of 31 per cent
  • Profit for the period amounted to SEK 795 million, an increase of 33 per cent
  • Earnings per share before dilution amounted to SEK 4.97, an increase of 30 per cent

Events during the quarter

  • Announced expansion into Denmark, with launch planned for the second half of 2027
  • Maria Wärn was appointed and assumed her role as the new CEO of Avanza Fonder and member of Group Management
  • Launched Avanza Sweden, a passively managed, broad index fund with exposure to more than 200 companies, covering 99 per cent of the Stockholm Stock Exchange's market value
  • Acted as Joint Global Coordinator/Joint Bookrunner in three directed share issues, thereby enabling private investors to participate through accelerated bookbuilding processes - something that has traditionally only been offered to institutional investors
  • Ranked once again as one of Sweden's most reputable companies and as Sweden's most reputable bank in Verian's annual Reputation Index
  • Named Sweden's fifth most attractive employer in Business in Universum's annual student survey. In addition, Avanza ranked second in Karriärföretagen's survey of the most attractive employers for tech students

Quote from Gustaf Unger, CEO Avanza
"We deliver yet another record quarter, thereby leaving behind a historically strong first half year - with good progress across our strategic priorities. Despite ongoing and significant geopolitical uncertainty, risk appetite has strengthened considerably, and we have finally received indications of the Swedish economy picking up speed. We have seen a sharp increase in inflows into the fund market in Sweden, and among our customers, the highest net purchases of funds ever during a single quarter. Avanza is well positioned as sentiment improves".


Q2Q1ChangeQ2ChangeJan-JunJan-JunChange

20262026%2025%20262025%
Operating income, SEK m1,3341,25761,062262,5912,21417
Operating expenses, SEK m-406-3778-35315-783-68714
Operating profit, SEK m9288796709311,8071,52718
Profit for the period, SEK m7957545600331,5491,30719
Earnings per share before dilution, SEK4.974.7163.81309.688.3116
Operating margin, %7070067370691
Return on shareholders' equity, %4340437642411
Net inflow, SEK m18,90016,5001510,9007335,40033,3006
No. of new customers (net)40,30055,400-2729,2003895,60091,6004
No. of customers at the end of the period2,338,3002,298,00022,163,30082,338,3002,163,3008
Savings capital at the end of the period, SEK m1,208,3001,074,50012993,500221,208,300993,50022
Income to savings capital ratio, %0.470.470.000.440.030.460.460.00
Costs to savings capital ratio, %0.140.140.000.150.000.140.140.00

A webcast presentation will be held in English by Gustaf Unger, CEO, and Jonas Svärling, CFO, on 14 July 2026 at 10.00 (CEST). There will be an opportunity to ask questions. Further information and registration for participation is available at:
https://investors.avanza.se/en/ir/calendar/upcoming-events/interim-report-january-june-2026/

This Interim Report is published in Swedish and English. In the event of any difference between the English version and the Swedish original, the Swedish version shall prevail.

For further information please contact:
Gustaf Unger, CEO
+46 (0)72 142 96 53
gustaf.unger@avanza.se

Jonas Svärling, CFO
+46 (0)8 409 420 11
jonas.svarling@avanza.se

Elias Nilsson, Head of Communications
+46 (0) 70 154 00 53
elias.nilsson@avanza.se

Karolina Johansson, Head of IR
+46 (0)8 409 422 08
ir@avanza.se

Avanza is a digital platform for savings and investments, founded in 1999. The Parent Company, Avanza Bank Holding AB (publ), is listed on the Stockholm Stock Exchange. Avanza's customer promise is that you as a customer will have more left in your own pockets than with any other bank or pension company. Services include saving in shares, funds, savings accounts, mortgages, and a strong pension offering. Avanza has over 2.3 million customers with more than SEK 1,200 billion in total savings capital. This is equivalent to 8.4 per cent of the Swedish savings market. Avanza is the largest Swedish player in terms of number of transactions and turnover on the Stockholm Stock Exchange, including First North. During the last 16 years Avanza has won SKI's (Swedish Quality Index) award, "Year's Most Satisfied Savings Customers". For more information visit: avanza.se/ir

This information is information that Avanza Bank Holding AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-07-14 07:45 CEST.

Image Attachments

Gustaf Unger, CEO

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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