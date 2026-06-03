Avanza Bank AB: May: Monthly statistics

The number of customers at Avanza has during 2026 increased by 81,100, amounting to 13,400 net new customers in May. This resulted in 2,323,700 customers at the end of the month. Net inflow in May was SEK 4,850 m, amounting to SEK 28,400 m during 2026.
|May-26
|Apr-26
|Change
month %
|May-25
|Change
year %
|No. Customers
|2,323,700
|2,310,400
|1
|2,155,300
|8
|Net inflow, SEK m
|4,850
|7,050
|-31
|1,070
|353
|Savings capital, SEK m
|1,189,800
|1,132,800
|5
|976,000
|22
|of which deposits
|119,800
|118,900
|1
|121,700
|-2
|of which Savings account
|65,600
|64,900
|1
|37,900
|73
|of which external deposits
|0
|540
|-100
|38,300
|-100
|Internally financed lending, SEK m
|30,300
|29,800
|2
|24,000
|26
|of which margin lending
|12,000
|12,100
|-1
|10,100
|19
|of which mortgages
|18,300
|17,700
|3
|13,900
|32
|External mortgages, SEK m
|21,300
|21,400
|0
|22,100
|-4
|No. of brokerage-generating notes per trading day**
|231,900
|200,600
|16
|174,400
|33
|Turnover in brokerage-generating securities per trading day, SEK m**
|6,620
|6,260
|6
|4,630
|43
|of which foreign trades, SEK m
|2,000
|1,540
|30
|1,110
|80
* Figures for the current month are preliminary.
** Excluding commission notes and turnover for mutual funds and non-brokerage generating trades such as Avanza Markets and brokerage class Start.
For further information please contact:
Elias Nilsson, Head of Communications
+46 (0) 70 154 00 53
elias.nilsson@avanza.se
Karolina Johansson, Head of Investor Relations
+46 (0) 8 409 422 08
IR@avanza.se
Avanza is a digital platform for savings and investments, founded in 1999. The Parent Company, Avanza Bank Holding AB (publ), is listed on the Stockholm Stock Exchange. Avanza's customer promise is that you as a customer will have more left in your own pockets than with any other bank or pension company. Services include saving in shares, funds, savings accounts, mortgages, and a strong pension offering. Avanza has over 2.3 million customers with more than SEK 1,100 billion in total savings capital. This is equivalent to 8.4 per cent of the Swedish savings market. Avanza is the largest Swedish player in terms of number of transactions and turnover on the Stockholm Stock Exchange, including First North. During the last 16 years Avanza has won SKI's (Swedish Quality Index) award, "Year's Most Satisfied Savings Customers". For more information visit: avanza.se/ir