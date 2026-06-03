Avanza Bank AB: May: Monthly statistics

The number of customers at Avanza has during 2026 increased by 81,100, amounting to 13,400 net new customers in May. This resulted in 2,323,700 customers at the end of the month. Net inflow in May was SEK 4,850 m, amounting to SEK 28,400 m during 2026.

May-26 Apr-26 Change

month % May-25 Change

year % No. Customers 2,323,700 2,310,400 1 2,155,300 8 Net inflow, SEK m 4,850 7,050 -31 1,070 353 Savings capital, SEK m 1,189,800 1,132,800 5 976,000 22 of which deposits 119,800 118,900 1 121,700 -2 of which Savings account 65,600 64,900 1 37,900 73 of which external deposits 0 540 -100 38,300 -100 Internally financed lending, SEK m 30,300 29,800 2 24,000 26 of which margin lending 12,000 12,100 -1 10,100 19 of which mortgages 18,300 17,700 3 13,900 32 External mortgages, SEK m 21,300 21,400 0 22,100 -4 No. of brokerage-generating notes per trading day** 231,900 200,600 16 174,400 33 Turnover in brokerage-generating securities per trading day, SEK m** 6,620 6,260 6 4,630 43 of which foreign trades, SEK m 2,000 1,540 30 1,110 80

* Figures for the current month are preliminary.

** Excluding commission notes and turnover for mutual funds and non-brokerage generating trades such as Avanza Markets and brokerage class Start.

For further information please contact:

Elias Nilsson, Head of Communications

+46 (0) 70 154 00 53

elias.nilsson@avanza.se



Karolina Johansson, Head of Investor Relations

+46 (0) 8 409 422 08

IR@avanza.se

Avanza is a digital platform for savings and investments, founded in 1999. The Parent Company, Avanza Bank Holding AB (publ), is listed on the Stockholm Stock Exchange. Avanza's customer promise is that you as a customer will have more left in your own pockets than with any other bank or pension company. Services include saving in shares, funds, savings accounts, mortgages, and a strong pension offering. Avanza has over 2.3 million customers with more than SEK 1,100 billion in total savings capital. This is equivalent to 8.4 per cent of the Swedish savings market. Avanza is the largest Swedish player in terms of number of transactions and turnover on the Stockholm Stock Exchange, including First North. During the last 16 years Avanza has won SKI's (Swedish Quality Index) award, "Year's Most Satisfied Savings Customers". For more information visit: avanza.se/ir