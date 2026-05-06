Avanza Bank AB: April: Monthly statistics

The number of customers at Avanza has during 2026 increased by 67,700, amounting to 12,300 net new customers in April. This resulted in 2,310,400 customers at the end of the month. Net inflow in April was SEK 7,050 m, amounting to SEK 23,500 m during 2026.

Apr-26 Mar-26 Change

month % Apr-25 Change

year % No. Customers 2,310,400 2,298,000 1 2,147,700 8 Net inflow, SEK m 7,050 5,090 39 6,950 1 Savings capital, SEK m 1,132,800 1,074,500 5 935,800 21 of which deposits 118,900 119,100 0 123,100 -3 of which Savings account 64,900 62,900 3 36,900 76 of which external deposits 540 1,720 -69 38,900 -99 Internally financed lending, SEK m 29,800 29,200 2 24,100 24 of which margin lending 12,100 11,900 2 10,300 17 of which mortgages 17,700 17,200 3 13,800 28 External mortgages, SEK m 21,400 21,400 0 22,200 -4 No. of brokerage-generating notes per trading day** 200,600 198,200 1 221,500 -9 Turnover in brokerage-generating securities per trading day, SEK m** 6,260 5,790 8 5,540 13 of which foreign trades, SEK m 1,540 1,470 5 1,180 31

* Figures for the current month are preliminary.

** Excluding commission notes and turnover for mutual funds and non-brokerage generating trades such as Avanza Markets and brokerage class Start.

For further information please contact:

Elias Nilsson, Head of Communications

+46 (0) 70 154 00 53

elias.nilsson@avanza.se



Karolina Johansson, Head of Investor Relations

+46 (0) 8 409 422 08

IR@avanza.se

Avanza is a digital platform for savings and investments, founded in 1999. The Parent Company, Avanza Bank Holding AB (publ), is listed on the Stockholm Stock Exchange. Avanza's customer promise is that you as a customer will have more left in your own pockets than with any other bank or pension company. Services include saving in shares, funds, savings accounts, mortgages, and a strong pension offering. Avanza has over 2.3 million customers with more than SEK 1,100 billion in total savings capital. This is equivalent to 8.3 per cent of the Swedish savings market. Avanza is the largest Swedish player in terms of number of transactions and turnover on the Stockholm Stock Exchange, including First North. During the last 16 years Avanza has won SKI's (Swedish Quality Index) award, "Year's Most Satisfied Savings Customers". For more information visit: avanza.se/ir