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WKN: A2PG8N | ISIN: SE0012454072 | Ticker-Symbol: 1JJA
Frankfurt
06.05.26 | 08:03
30,510 Euro
+2,42 % +0,720
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
AVANZA BANK HOLDING AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AVANZA BANK HOLDING AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
31,77031,78013:40
31,76031,77013:40
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.05.2026 08:30 Uhr
323 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(2)

Avanza Bank AB: April: Monthly statistics

The number of customers at Avanza has during 2026 increased by 67,700, amounting to 12,300 net new customers in April. This resulted in 2,310,400 customers at the end of the month. Net inflow in April was SEK 7,050 m, amounting to SEK 23,500 m during 2026.

Apr-26Mar-26Change
month %		Apr-25Change
year %
No. Customers2,310,4002,298,00012,147,7008
Net inflow, SEK m7,0505,090396,9501
Savings capital, SEK m1,132,8001,074,5005935,80021
of which deposits118,900119,1000123,100-3
of which Savings account64,90062,900336,90076
of which external deposits5401,720-6938,900-99
Internally financed lending, SEK m29,80029,200224,10024
of which margin lending12,10011,900210,30017
of which mortgages17,70017,200313,80028
External mortgages, SEK m21,40021,400022,200-4
No. of brokerage-generating notes per trading day**200,600198,2001221,500-9
Turnover in brokerage-generating securities per trading day, SEK m**6,2605,79085,54013
of which foreign trades, SEK m1,5401,47051,18031

* Figures for the current month are preliminary.
** Excluding commission notes and turnover for mutual funds and non-brokerage generating trades such as Avanza Markets and brokerage class Start.

For further information please contact:
Elias Nilsson, Head of Communications
+46 (0) 70 154 00 53
elias.nilsson@avanza.se

Karolina Johansson, Head of Investor Relations
+46 (0) 8 409 422 08
IR@avanza.se

Avanza is a digital platform for savings and investments, founded in 1999. The Parent Company, Avanza Bank Holding AB (publ), is listed on the Stockholm Stock Exchange. Avanza's customer promise is that you as a customer will have more left in your own pockets than with any other bank or pension company. Services include saving in shares, funds, savings accounts, mortgages, and a strong pension offering. Avanza has over 2.3 million customers with more than SEK 1,100 billion in total savings capital. This is equivalent to 8.3 per cent of the Swedish savings market. Avanza is the largest Swedish player in terms of number of transactions and turnover on the Stockholm Stock Exchange, including First North. During the last 16 years Avanza has won SKI's (Swedish Quality Index) award, "Year's Most Satisfied Savings Customers". For more information visit: avanza.se/ir

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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