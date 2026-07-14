From ESS News Wider adoption of 587Ah battery cells is likely to reduce BESS costs despite a sharp increase in lithium carbonate prices, according to Intertek CEA's first-quarter storage price forecast. Cell-level energy density gains from the 587Ah format are modest on their own, at roughly 20%, said Intertek CEA. But original equipment manufacturers designing BESS modules and racks around the new cell architecture are fitting the same number of cells into each module, producing a 60% to 80% increase in energy density at the module or rack level, the firm said. That reduces balance-of-system ...

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