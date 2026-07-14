HitGen Inc.: HitGen Partner BioAge Labs Doses First Participant in Phase 2 Trial of BGE-102, a Novel Oral NLRP3 Inhibitor for Cardiovascular Risk Reduction

CHENGDU, China, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shanghai Stock Exchange listed company HitGen Inc. ("HitGen", SSE: 688222.SH), congratulates its partner BioAge Labs, Inc. ("BioAge", NASDAQ: BIOA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing therapeutic product candidates for cardiometabolic diseases by targeting the biology of human aging, on dosing the first participant in QUELL-CV, a Phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial of BGE-102, a potent, structurally novel, orally available, brain-penetrant small molecule NLRP3 inhibitor.

BGE-102 was developed from a hit compound identified via HitGen's industry-leading DEL (DNA-Encoded Library) technology platform. It is being developed as a once-daily oral therapy, with cardiovascular risk reduction as the lead indication. The Phase 1 results reported by BioAge have positioned BGE-102 as a potential best-in-class NLRP3 inhibitor, with profound hsCRP reductions on a well-tolerated, once-daily oral dose. QUELL-CV is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, dose-ranging Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial evaluating BGE-102 in participants at elevated cardiovascular risk; the trial is designed to inform optimal dose selection in Phase 3 and BGE-102's path forward in cardiovascular disease. Topline data are anticipated in the second half of 2026.

"We are very pleased to see BGE-102 reach the Phase 2 milestone," said Dr. Jin Li, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of HitGen Inc. "This achievement not only underscores the power of our DEL platform in generating novel small-molecule leads against challenging targets, but also highlights the strength of our collaborative model with BioAge. We are excited to continue our partnership and watch this promising candidate progress further."

"Reaching Phase 2 is an important milestone for BGE-102 and for our collaboration with HitGen," said Kristen Fortney, Ph.D., CEO and co-founder of BioAge. "HitGen's DEL platform helped us identify structurally novel NLRP3 inhibitor hits. Our medicinal chemistry team advanced those hits into BGE-102, an oral, brain-penetrant molecule that engages a novel NLRP3 binding site and that produced profound hsCRP reductions in our Phase 1 trial. We look forward to continuing our collaboration with HitGen to identify novel starting points against additional targets across our pipeline."

HitGen has established a distinctive discovery engine that delivers therapeutics molecules and novel tool molecules to the global pharmaceutical industry. As of the end of 2025, the company has partnered with over 600 clients globally and contributed to thousands of their innovative drug development projects.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2758868/HitGen_Logo_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hitgen-partner-bioage-labs-doses-first-participant-in-phase-2-trial-of-bge-102-a-novel-oral-nlrp3-inhibitor-for-cardiovascular-risk-reduction-302824804.html