Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 14, 2026) - Antimony Resources Corp. (CSE: ATMY) (OTCQB: ATMYF) (FSE: K8J0) (the "Company" or "Antimony Resources" or "ATMY") is pleased to announce that it has appointed Mr. John M. Melkon as advisor to the Board.

Mr. John Melkon has been a Director and an Assistant Professor at the United States Military Academy since 2012 and has been recently charged with building and leading the Critical Minerals Consortium. In this capacity he is responsible for facilitating the coordination, planning and execution of the strategic vision and mission to educate faculty, cadets and the community of practice. He also teaches Seminars on Sub-Saharan African Geography, as well as the Geography of the Middle East and North Africa. He serves as a Co-Chair for the Bilateral Defense Committee between the U.S. and South Africa. He has co-authored a chapter in the textbook Effective Civil-Military Interaction in Peace Operations and has appeared on panels at Princeton University, USAFRICOM, the Library of Congress and the US Naval War College. He has previously served as an adjunct for the Countering Transnational Organized Crime course at the Marshall Center in Garmisch Germany. He currently serves on the Boards for the George Bush School of Government and Public Service, the Alumni and Friends of Princeton ROTC and is a plank-holder for the Princeton Veterans Association.

Prior to his service at CSCMO, Mr. Melkon served as a Senior Operations Advisor to the United States Army Africa in Vicenza, Italy from 2009 to 2012. He was responsible for providing strategic liaison to Inter-Agency and multi-national partners and advising the command on critical operational planning. During that tenure he served the command in OPERATION ODYSSEY DAWN. He was also a Strategic Operations Officer for the Department of Defense from 2006 to 2009 with service to OPERATION ENDURING FREEDOM. Before re-entering public service Mr. Melkon worked as an International Banking Associate for Credit Suisse First Boston in Frankfurt, Germany. Prior to his civilian service Mr. Melkon was an Army Special Forces Officer who served for over thirteen years on five continents and dozens of countries before retirement.

In over thirty years of national security service to the United States of America, Mr. Melkon has had operational and combat experience in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and South East Asia. His expertise spans a wide range of Civil-Military Operations, Unconventional Warfare, Counterterrorism, Counterinsurgency and Foreign Internal Defense. From 9/11 Mr. Melkon served multiple combat tours in Afghanistan as a uniformed and civilian service member. During that time he planned and executed combat operations with elements of Joint Special Operations Task Forces and other Special Operations Forces against elements of Al Qaeda, the Taliban, and various terrorist organizations. He has received a number of awards including the Afghanistan Campaign Medal, Combat Infantry Badge, Secretary of Defense Medal for the Global War on Terrorism and the Joint Civilian Service Commendation Award from a Joint Special Operations Task Force. He is Special Forces, Ranger and Airborne qualified. He is a graduate of the National Senior Intelligence Course and also an FBI Certified Crisis Negotiator. He is a licensed Private Investigator in New York, New Jersey and fifteen other states and is a founder of DDCues, a bespoke Risk Mitigation & Security firm with offices in NYC and DC.

Mr. Melkon is currently a PhD Candidate at Stellenbosch University along with a Professor of Practice at North West University in South Africa. He also holds an MBA from the Lowry Mays School of Business and an MPIA with honors from the George Bush School of Government and Public Service at Texas A&M University. He has been conferred an MA in European Politics and a Certificate of Professional Achievement in Enterprise Risk Management from Columbia University in 2022. He is also a Harvard John F Kennedy School Senior Executive in National and International Security. Mr. Melkon has lived or deployed overseas for over fifteen years. He has studied and maintains varied proficiency in several different languages including French, Korean, German and Swahili among others. He was recently conferred with the Médaille de la Défense Nationale by the French Military. In his personal time he enjoys outdoor activities like maintaining his home and garden, and training for Ironman Triathlons

Jim Atkinson, CEO of Antimony Resources, stated: "We are pleased to have John join our advisory board. The United States wants to secure the domestic supply of Antimony and not rely on China. With John's connections to the United States Department of War and Military, he will be instrumental in introducing Antimony Resources to them with a goal of securing supply for United States antimony needs for its Military and assisting the Company in obtaining loans and bursaries from the United States Department of War and the Export-Import Bank of the United States for the Bald Hill Antimony project."

Bald Hill Antimony Project - A Project with Significant Antimony Potential

Highlights

Bald Hill is a well-known, high-grade antimony deposit in southern New Brunswick, Canada.

Assays indicate that Bald Hill is the highest-grade antimony deposit in North America with mineable widths indicated by drilling.

Drilling has outlined an antimony deposit in the Main Zone over 600 meters long and to a depth of at least 350 meters. The mineralization is open in all directions.

Widths of mineralization average 4 to 5 meters and grades average 3% to 4% antimony.

NI-43-101 Technical Report: The estimated potential quantity and grade of the drilled area from the 2025 Technical Report, which is the target of our exploration, is reported in the Technical Reports approximately 2.7 million tonnes with a grade between 3% and 4% antimony 1 . For more details on the Potential of the project as described by the author of the Technical Report please consult the NI43-101 which has been filed on SEDAR. Antimony Resources Corp. has not completed enough work to confirm this estimate. The potential quantity and grade are conceptual in nature as there has been insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource, and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the target being delineated as a mineral resource.

The estimated potential quantity and grade of the drilled area from the 2025 Technical Report, which is the target of our exploration, is reported in the Technical Reports approximately 2.7 million tonnes with a grade between 3% and 4% antimony Potential to expand based on recently discovered targets and additional claims added to the property to the west, south and east.

New Zones outlined by Soil Sampling approximately 3 kilometres south of the Main Zone on the newly acquired Second Run Claim.

(1)NATIONAL INSTRUMENT 43-101 TECHNICAL REPORT: BALD HILL ANTIMONY PROJECT SOUTHERN NEW BRUNSWICK, CANADA NTS 21G/09 Prepared for Antimony Resources March 2, 2026. Prepared By John Langton, M.Sc., P. GEO., - JPL GeoServices, Fredericton, New Brunswick, Canada.

The technical contents of this news release were reviewed and approved by Jim Atkinson, MSc., P. Geo., President and CEO of Antimony Resources Corp. who is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Antimony Resources Corp. (CSE: ATMY) (OTCQB: ATMYF) (FSE: K8J0)

Antimony Resources Corp. is an exploration and development company focused exclusively on Antimony. The Company's management team possesses extensive experience in financing, exploration, development and mining. The Company is focused on becoming a significant North American producer of antimony.

www.antimonyresources.ca

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/305086

Source: Antimony Resources Corp.