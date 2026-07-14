KBR, Inc.: KBR's Mission Technology Solutions Selected for Multiple-Award Advisory Contract for National Air and Space Intelligence Center

HOUSTON, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KBR (NYSE: KBR) announced its Mission Technology Solutions business has been selected for a new multiple-award, Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract by the National Air and Space Intelligence Center (NASIC) to advance critical intelligence missions.

The Advisory Support and Technical Requirement Administration (ASTRA) contract has an $866 million ceiling value across all awardees and supports multiple contract types for task orders over five years. The award broadens KBR's work in delivering engineering and technical solutions, helping translate complex threat data into actionable insights across the air, space and cyber domains. KBR will provide advisory and assistance services driving the research, development and sustainment of intelligence systems and capabilities for the U.S. Air Force, Department of War and the intelligence community. Work will be performed at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio and at other KBR facilities in the surrounding area.

This contract aligns with KBR's focus on Speed to Mission ImpactSM, accelerating decision-making within complex programs. The company structures its teams to help customers move requirements efficiently from concept to operational use, serving as a strategic advisor for national security missions.

"KBR brings a proven ability to deliver timely, mission-focused support while adapting quickly to evolving threats," said Jay Lennon, President of Mission Technology Solutions Defense and Intel division. "This selection reflects our enduring track record with NASIC and our expertise in pairing technical development with responsive advisory and systems engineering capabilities."

For more than a decade, KBR has supported NASIC in its mission to identify and assess threats to support multi-domain operations. The ASTRA contract continues this longstanding relationship and underscores KBR's role as a trusted partner supporting enduring air and space intelligence requirements.

About KBR

We deliver science, technology and engineering solutions to governments and companies around the world. KBR employs approximately 36,000 people worldwide with customers in more than 85 countries and operations in over 28 countries. KBR is proud to work with its customers across the globe to provide technology, value-added services, and long-term operations and maintenance services to ensure consistent delivery with predictable results. At KBR, We Deliver.

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Forward Looking Statements

The statements in this press release that are not historical statements, including statements regarding KBR's critical intelligence services, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions, many of which are beyond the company's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the statements. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, those set forth in the company's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, any subsequent Form 10-Qs and 8-Ks and other U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings, which discuss some of the important risks, uncertainties and assumptions that the company has identified that may affect its business, results of operations and financial condition. Due to such risks, uncertainties and assumptions, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, the company undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.

For further information, please contact:

Investors

Rachael Goldwait

Vice President, Investor Relations

713-753-5082

Investors@kbr.com

Media

Philip Ivy

Vice President, Global Communications and Marketing

713-753-3800

MediaRelations@kbr.com