

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - As both Washington and Tehran claim to control the Strait of Hormuz, Iran hit two UAE tankers in the critical commercial shipping route, while the US forces continued to attack Iran for the third consecutive night.



In a social media post on Monday US President Donald Trump insisted that the strait will 'remain open' and said Washington would reinstate its blockade of Iranian ports.



He added that the US would begin to charge a 20 per cent fee on all goods passing through the waterway as its 'guardian'. He said the toll was necessary to provide 'safety and security'.



Iran's foreign minister retorted with a post saying Trump was 'absolutely right', but added that Iran would be charging a lower rate. 'We will be fair,' said Abbas Araghchi.



U.S. Central Command said its forces carried out the latest wave of strikes against Iran Monday night.



During the five-hour mission, U.S. forces struck military targets across Iran including Bushehr, Chah Bahar, Jask, Konarak, Abu Musa, and Bandar Abbas to further degrade Iran's ability to attack commercial shipping.



'CENTCOM forces employed precision munitions against Iranian coastal defense systems, missile and drone sites, and maritime capabilities,' says a press release.



More than 50,000 U.S. troops are currently deployed across the Middle East, 'remain vigilant, lethal, and ready,' it added.



Iranian state media said three people died in U.S. attacks.



Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps claimed it has attacked two oil tankers of the United Arab Emirates, and U.S. defense facilities in Jordan and Bahrain.



An Indian crew member died, and eight others were injured as the oil tankers were hit with cruise missiles, according to the UAE Ministry of Defense.



Meanwhile, the Council of the International Maritime Organization reiterated that any measures taken by coastal States to regulate traffic in vital shipping lanes should be done with accordance with IMO regulations under the International Convention on the Safety of Life at Sea.



With regards to the ongoing challenges facing international shipping in and around the Strait of Hormuz, the council stressed that any arrangement between the littoral States of the region shall guarantee the non-discriminatory and unimpeded right of transit passage of all ships, through the internationally recognized traffic separation scheme.



The UN agency insisted that passage through the Strait should remain free of any tolls and charges, in accordance with international law.



The escalation of the Middle East war sent oil prices rising, and hit four-week high Tuesday.



Brent crude oil rose above $86 per barrel, while the US-traded WTI crossed $80 per barrel, bringing gains for the week to more than 10 percent.



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