Second Highest Grade Intercept to Date on Ogden Project

115.51 g/t Au over 9.85m including 356.85 g/t Au over 3.10m

Thunder Bay, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 14, 2026) - Metals Creek Resources Corp. (TSXV: MEK) (OTC Pink: MCREF) (FSE: M1C1) (the "Company" or Metals Creek) is pleased to announce high-grade gold assays for one diamond drill hole from the recently completed (See News Release: June 11, 2026) three-hole diamond drill program at the Ogden Gold Project located in Timmins, Ontario. The Ogden Gold Project is a 50/50 Joint Venture with Discovery Mining Ltd ("Discovery"), with the Company serving as the operator.

This program entailed 3 diamond drill holes totaling 1233 meters(m) targeting the lower portion of a Thomas Ogden Zone (TOG) fold structure which has a shallow easterly plunge. TOG is host to gold bearing flat lying secondary structures within strongly altered conglomerates and felsites with pyrite. High-grade gold mineralization within TOG has a strong preferential association with the TOG fold axis.

TOG-26-76 returned additional high-grade gold mineralization (See Table 1: Individual Assays) with a downhole intercept of 115.51 grams per tonne (g/t) gold (Au) over 9.85m (296.95 - 306.80m) including 3.10m (301.85 - 304.95m) of 356.85 g/t Au (See Fig 1) and also including 0.50m (304.45 - 304.95m) of 2050 g/t Au, with very strong visible gold (See figure 2). This hole was engineered to follow-up on a previously released (See News Release August 18, 2022) hole TOG-22-73 which returned a downhole intercept of 4.24 g/t gold over 5.61m within altered conglomerate and felsite units with strong albitization, silicification and quartz veining. TOG-22-73 is located 75m vertically below TOG-26-76. Hole TOG-26-76 encountered highly silicified felsite with associated quartz flooding, veining and disseminated pyrite (See Fig 3: Drill Core with samples). All primary features have been obliterated due to the intense alteration and associated overprinting from quartz flooding. Visible Gold (VG) is present within quartz rich areas (see Fig 2) as well as along cross cutting healed fractures with associated fuchsite. As shown on Fig. 1, higher grade gold mineralization has a strong spacial association within TOG folds with strong to intense folding, the emplacement of quartz veining as well as significantly stronger hydrothermal alteration. Hole TOG-22-73 is also proximal to the fold hinge with high-grade mineralization as well.

Fig 1: Schematic Cross Section Hole TOG-26-76

Note: At this time, true thickness/widths of the mineralization are unknown

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Figure 2: Visible gold in NQ Core within altered felsite @ 304.85m, Sample TOG-26-76-090

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Management is highly encouraged with the assay results to date, especially with hole TOG-26-76 returning multiple occurrences of VG and very high-grade gold assays within strongly altered felsite and conglomerate. This hole returned the second highest grade intercept to date on the Ogden Project with hole TOG-13-25 returning the highest. Hole TOG-13-25 retuned an intercept of 210.19 g/t Au over 12.53m (See News Release May 22, 2013) and is located 325m west of TOG-26-76 along the TOG fold structure. The high grade nature of hole TOG-26-76 with strong visible gold content demonstrates the strong nugget effect within TOG, thus requiring a systematic approach for drilling on the TOG fold hinge.

Figure 3: NQ Drill Core with Assay Labels

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Samples# Meters From Meters To Total Meters Au g/t

TOG-26-76-078 296.95 297.35 0.40 7.41 VG TOG-26-76-079 297.35 297.95 0.60 7.33

TOG-26-76-080 297.95 298.95 1.00 8.03

TOG-26-76-081 298.95 300.00 1.05 0.09

TOG-26-76-082 300.00 300.45 0.45 8.56

TOG-26-76-084 300.45 301.10 0.65 0.87

TOG-26-76-085 301.10 301.85 0.75 5.66

TOG-26-76-086 301.85 302.35 0.50 31.00 VG TOG-26-76-088 302.35 303.40 1.05 33.60

TOG-26-76-089 303.40 304.45 1.05 29.00 VG TOG-26-76-090 304.45 304.95 0.50 2050.00 VG TOG-26-76-092 304.95 305.45 0.50 4.07

TOG-26-76-093 305.45 305.95 0.50 2.01

TOG-26-76-094 305.95 306.80 0.85 5.18

Table 1: Individual assays from Hole TOG-26-76

Assay results for the final remaining hole will be released as they are received and compiled.

Please see spread sheet (Table 2) below highlighting drill hole locations of three holes from this most recent program.

HOLE-ID Easting Northing Elevation Azimuth Dip Length TOG-26-75 471711.00 5362596.00 284.00 18.82 -57.93 390 TOG-26-76 471711.30 5362596.20 284.00 22.50 -53.57 423 TOG-26-77 471711.30 5362596.00 284.00 20.49 -67.00 420 Table 2: Drill Hole UTM, Dip, Azimuth, Depth

Michael MacIsaac, P.Geo and VP Exploration for the Corporation and a qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, is responsible for this release, and supervised the preparation of the information forming the basis for this release.

Core size in this program is NQ. Samples are cut in half, with half the sample being securely bagged and delivered to the lab for analysis, with the other half retained as a record. All split core samples were sent to Activation Laboratories located in Thunder Bay, Ontario. The precious metals were analyzed utilizing a standard fire assay with an atomic absorption finish. As part of the Corporations QAQC protocol, approximately 10% of the samples submitted for assay were also sent for check assays. Standards and blanks were inserted randomly into the sample shipments as part of the sampling protocol. Samples with fire assay results above 1.0 g/t gold are re-analyzed using a gravimetric finish and samples with fire assay results above 5.0 g/t gold or samples showing visible gold are analyzed using the pulp metallic method.

About Metals Creek Resources Corp.

Metals Creek Resources Corp. is a junior exploration company incorporated under the laws of the Province of Ontario, is a reporting issuer in Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario, and has its common shares listed for trading on the Exchange under the symbol "MEK". Metals Creek has earned a 50% interest in the Ogden Gold Property including the former Naybob Gold mine, located 6 km south of Timmins, Ontario and has an 8 km strike length of the prolific Porcupine-Destor Fault (P-DF).

Metals Creek has also jointly acquired through staking on a 50/50 basis with Benton Resources, potential natural white hydrogen projects in Newfoundland. The Smoking Gun Prospect was selected after research uncovered highly anomalous helium with values up to 8,900 parts per billion (ppb) in water collected from an historic drill hole. These licenses are located within the Deer Lake Basin, which is thought to be a prospective environment for the presence Helium (He) and Natural (White) Hydrogen (H2).

At Parson's Pond, research of historical drill logs in two holes 14.2 km apart, have observed C1 methane gas levels reaching 72%. The area is underlain by thrust faulted rocks of the Humber Arm Supergroup. Drill logs indicate unique sedimentary units composed of shales along with sandstones containing fragments of serpentine and chrome. Of particular interest, is the presence of the mineral glauconite, which, combined with these geological indicators, suggests a highly prospective environment for the potential formation of white hydrogen, (natural hydrogen) to form within the basin. The presence of such high concentrations of methane alongside hydrogen indicators suggests a potentially active gas system within the basin. In addition, surface areas have been noted to vent gas within the project boundaries.

Additional information concerning the Company is contained in documents filed by the Company with securities regulators, available under its profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/305064

Source: Metals Creek Resources Corp.