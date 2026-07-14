Indutrade AB: Indutrade makes two add-on acquisitions within Life Science

Indutrade has signed agreements to acquire all shares in the Danish company Dorte Egelund ApS and the Finnish company Albiox Oy, with combined annual sales of approximately SEK 60 million.

Dorte Egelund is a technical trading company specialised in microbiological and related technical solutions to the Danish market. Customers include pharmaceutical manufacturers, laboratories and food and beverage producers. Dorte Egelund was founded in 2008, has 4 employees and is located in Roskilde, Denmark.

Albiox is specialised in cleanroom products, customised solutions for drug-manufacturing, services, and biological media for pharmacies and pharmaceutical manufacturers in the Nordics. Albiox was founded in 2003, has 7 employees and is located in Helsinki, Finland.

As add-ons to Indutrade-owned Labema in Finland, the companies complement and strengthen each other. The acquired companies will continue to operate independently under the Labema Group.

Closing is expected to be completed in July and the companies will be included in Indutrade's Business Area Life Science. The acquisitions are Indutrade's eighth and ninth in 2026 and are expected to have a marginally positive impact on Indutrade's earnings per share.

For further information, please contact:

Bo Annvik, President and CEO

Phone +46 8 703 03 00

About Indutrade

Indutrade is an international technology and industrial business group that today consists of over 220 companies in some 30 countries, mainly in Europe. In a decentralised way, we aim to provide sustainable profitable growth by developing and acquiring successful companies managed by passionate entrepreneurs. Our companies develop, manufacture, and sell components, systems and services with significant technical content in selected niches. Our value-based culture, where people make the difference, has been the foundation of our success since the start in 1978. Indutrade's net sales totalled SEK 32.2 billion in 2025, and the share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm in Sweden.