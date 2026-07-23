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WKN: A0HFVY | ISIN: SE0001515552 | Ticker-Symbol: I1M
Tradegate
23.07.26 | 09:30
21,940 Euro
-1,35 % -0,300
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
INDUTRADE AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INDUTRADE AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
21,80021,82015:48
21,86021,90015:43
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.07.2026 12:00 Uhr
44 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Indutrade AB: Indutrade acquires Dutch electrification specialist Controlin

Indutrade has signed an agreement to acquire all shares in the Dutch company Controlin B.V., www.controlin.com, with annual sales of approximately EUR 12 million (SEK 130 million).

Controlin is a technical trading and application engineering company specialised in energy management, power management and industrial automation components and solutions. The company serves a broad range of industrial end markets, including the marine, infrastructure and utilities sectors, with applications such as micro-grids, data centres and solar parks. Its comprehensive offering includes controllers, current transformers and energy meters, complemented by system integration, customised configuration support and aftermarket services. Controlin was founded in 2002, has 26 employees and is located in Ridderkerk, The Netherlands.

"Controlin has a strong offering with high-quality products from leading brands and operate in structurally growing sectors underpinned by increased energy demand and electrification. I'm glad to welcome Controlin and the team to Indutrade", said Bo Annvik, President and CEO of Indutrade.

Closing took place on 22 July and Controlin will be included in Indutrade's Business Area Process, Energy & Water. The acquisition is Indutrade's tenth in 2026 and is expected to have a marginally positive impact on Indutrade's earnings per share.

For further information, please contact:
Bo Annvik, President and CEO
Phone +46 8 703 03 00

About Indutrade
Indutrade is an international technology and industrial business group that today consists of over 220 companies in some 30 countries, mainly in Europe. In a decentralised way, we aim to provide sustainable profitable growth by developing and acquiring successful companies managed by passionate entrepreneurs. Our companies develop, manufacture, and sell components, systems and services with significant technical content in selected niches. Our value-based culture, where people make the difference, has been the foundation of our success since the start in 1978. Indutrade's net sales totalled SEK 32.2 billion in 2025, and the share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm in Sweden.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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