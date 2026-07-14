Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 14, 2026) - Quantum Secure Encryption Corp. (CSE: QSE) (OTCQB: QSEGF) (FSE: VN80) ("QSE" or the "Company"), a post-quantum cybersecurity company focused on quantum-resilient data protection, identity security, secure storage and cryptographic migration readiness, is pleased to announce that it has secured a purchase order for its Quantum Preparedness Assessment ("QPA") platform from the Malaysian operations of a leading global insurance and asset-management group.

The purchase order represents QSE's first major financial-services adoption of QPA and a significant enterprise validation milestone for the Company's assessment-led go-to-market strategy. The customer operates in one of the world's most highly regulated industries, where cybersecurity, vendor-risk, privacy, compliance and operational-resilience requirements are subject to rigorous review.

QSE's QPA platform is designed to help organizations understand where their current encryption may be exposed to future quantum-computing risk. QPA helps an organization identify which systems, data and digital assets may need to be upgraded before quantum computers become powerful enough to weaken widely used encryption methods.

For financial-services organizations, this issue is especially important. Insurance, banking, asset-management and related institutions manage customer records, identity information, policy data, claims files, payment records, investment data and compliance records that may need to remain confidential for many years. The risk is not only future cyberattacks. Sensitive encrypted data can be collected today and potentially decrypted later when more advanced quantum capabilities become available, a threat commonly referred to as "harvest now, decrypt later."

QPA supports this readiness process by helping organizations build a structured view of cryptographic assets and dependencies, prioritize areas of risk, develop migration roadmaps, and provide reporting for security, risk, audit, compliance and executive stakeholders. The platform is designed as a practical first step for regulated enterprises that need to move from awareness to planning without immediately replacing core infrastructure.

"This purchase order is an important milestone for QSE because it demonstrates that our QPA platform is being adopted by the type of customer that faces some of the highest security and compliance expectations in the market," said Ted Carefoot, Chief Executive Officer of QSE. "Large financial-services organizations do not move forward with cybersecurity vendors unless there is a real operational need and a rigorous review process. We believe this adoption validates QPA as a practical entry point for enterprises that need to understand their quantum exposure, build a migration roadmap, and prepare for the next generation of cybersecurity requirements."

The Company believes the purchase order also strengthens QSE's commercial positioning in Malaysia and Southeast Asia. Malaysia's Cyber Security Act 2024 (Act 854) has introduced a stronger national framework for cybersecurity, including obligations connected to national critical information infrastructure, cyber threat and incident management, and regulated cybersecurity services. Banking and finance is one of Malaysia's identified critical information infrastructure sectors, alongside government, information and digital, healthcare, energy and other essential sectors.

Globally, post-quantum migration is moving from a technical discussion to an operational planning requirement. NIST has released its first finalized post-quantum cryptography standards and has stated that organizations should begin migrating systems to quantum-resistant cryptography. Governments in other major markets, including the United States and Europe, have also moved toward formal transition timelines and planning requirements for public-sector systems, critical infrastructure and other high-risk environments.

"QPA gives enterprises a lower-friction way to start," added Mr. Carefoot. "It allows a board, executive team, security team or compliance function to see what needs to be addressed, what should be prioritized first, and how a practical migration plan can be developed. That is why we believe assessment-led adoption can become a repeatable model across banks, insurers, asset managers, healthcare organizations, government entities and other regulated sectors."

QSE believes this engagement can serve as a repeatable model for additional opportunities across insurance, banking, asset management, fintech, public-sector, and other regulated industries where long-term data confidentiality and cryptographic resilience are becoming strategic priorities.

About QSE - Quantum Secure Encryption Corp.

QSE - Quantum Secure Encryption Corp. is a Canadian technology company specializing in post-quantum data security, encryption, and secure data infrastructure. Built around quantum-delivered entropy and zero-knowledge architecture, QSE's solutions help protect sensitive data from current cyber threats and future quantum-enabled attacks. QSE serves organizations across commercial, enterprise, and public-sector environments requiring long-term data confidentiality and resilience.

For more information on QSE's quantum security solutions, visit www.qse-corp.com or contact sales@qse-corp.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements that constitute forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements in this news release that are not purely historical statements of fact are forward-looking statements and include statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, future, strategy, objectives, goals and targets, and more specifically, the use of proceeds of the Offering. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable and reflect expectations of future developments and other factors which management believes to be reasonable and relevant, the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: "believes", "expects", "aim", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "may", "should", "would", "will", "potential", "scheduled" or variations of such words and phrases and similar expressions, which, by their nature, refer to future events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and are based on assumptions and analyses made by the Company in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, including, but not limited to, those risks and assumptions described in the Company's latest management discussion and analysis, a copy of which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca. While QSE considers these assumptions to be reasonable, based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. In addition, forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, risks associated with general economic conditions, continued satisfaction of Canadian Securities Exchange requirements, product safety and recalls, regulatory compliance and risks associated with the Company's business. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and, unless required by applicable law, the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in these forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has in no way passed upon the merits of the business of the Company and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release and accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy hereof.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/305094

Source: Quantum Secure Encryption Corp.