Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 14, 2026) - SonicStrategy Inc. (CSE: SONI) (OTCQB: SONIF) ("SonicStrategy" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has signed a non-binding letter of intent ("LOI") to acquire certain AI infrastructure assets from ARKLAB AI, including proprietary software and intellectual property designed to orchestrate distributed GPU compute across decentralized networks.

The proposed acquisition represents a strategic expansion of SonicStrategy's digital infrastructure business beyond blockchain validator operations into decentralized AI compute.

The technology developed by ARKLAB AI enables AI workloads to be intelligently distributed across decentralized GPU resources, coordinating compute capacity contributed by individual users, enterprises, and edge infrastructure. The platform has previously powered a decentralized deployment of the DeepSeek large language model and includes additional proprietary intellectual property focused on distributed AI compute, orchestration, and infrastructure management.

Following completion of the proposed acquisition, SonicStrategy intends to deploy its own GPU infrastructure while leveraging the acquired platform to aggregate compute capacity from third-party GPU providers and edge networks. By combining SonicStrategy-owned GPU infrastructure with aggregated third-party compute, the Company intends to build a scalable decentralized AI compute platform supporting AI developers, enterprises, and decentralized AI applications.

As part of the proposed transaction, the founder of ARKLAB AI is expected to join SonicStrategy to lead the continued development of the platform and help execute the Company's decentralized AI infrastructure strategy, ensuring continuity of technical leadership and accelerating product development.

"Artificial intelligence is a natural extension of our blockchain infrastructure business," said Dustin Zinger, Chief Executive Officer of SonicStrategy. "Operating blockchain validator infrastructure has given us deep experience managing decentralized networks, distributed systems, and mission-critical infrastructure. The technology developed by ARKLAB AI provides a proven software foundation for our expansion into decentralized AI compute. By combining this platform with our planned GPU deployments and aggregated third-party compute, we believe SonicStrategy is well positioned to become a leading provider of decentralized AI infrastructure."

"Fedor Shabashev, Founder of ARKLAB AI," added, "We built this platform to unlock the full potential of decentralized AI by making distributed GPU resources easier to discover, coordinate, and utilize at scale. We believe SonicStrategy is the ideal home for the technology given its expertise operating decentralized infrastructure. I'm excited to continue developing the platform and help build the next generation of decentralized AI compute."

SonicStrategy believes artificial intelligence is a natural extension of its blockchain infrastructure business, as both rely on secure, distributed, and highly available compute. The Company believes the convergence of blockchain, distributed computing, and artificial intelligence represents a significant long-term opportunity to build, own, and operate the decentralized digital infrastructure powering the next generation of blockchain and AI networks.

The proposed transaction remains subject to the negotiation and execution of definitive agreements, completion of due diligence, receipt of any required regulatory and third-party approvals, and satisfaction of customary closing conditions. There can be no assurance that a definitive agreement will be entered into or that the proposed transaction will be completed as currently contemplated, or at all.

About SonicStrategy

SonicStrategy (CSE: SONI) (OTCQB: SONIF) builds, owns, and operates decentralized digital infrastructure supporting blockchain and emerging AI networks. The Company currently operates blockchain validator infrastructure across multiple proof-of-stake ecosystems and is expanding into decentralized AI compute with the goal of building the infrastructure powering the next generation of blockchain and AI networks.

About ARKLAB AI

ARKLAB AI is an artificial intelligence technology company developing decentralized AI infrastructure and no-code AI applications. Its technology enables distributed GPU orchestration and powers scalable AI workloads across decentralized compute networks.

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE, NOR THEIR REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDERS HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements

Certain information herein constitutes "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities laws, reflecting management's expectations regarding objectives, plans, strategies, future growth, results of operations, and business prospects of the Company. Words such as "may", "plans," "expects," "intends," "anticipates," "believes," and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which are qualified by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations.

Forward-looking statements are based on a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are subject to business, economic, and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on these statements, as forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from projected outcomes. Factors influencing these outcomes include economic conditions, regulatory developments, competition, capital availability, and business execution risks. No assurance can be given that any events anticipated by the forward-looking information will transpire or occur. In addition, staking rewards and validator earnings are subject to a variety of risks, including but not limited to changes in token price, validator performance, network participation rates, and overall blockchain activity. The value of the Company's Sonic token holdings is highly volatile, and balance sheet exposure may fluctuate materially with changes in market prices. There can be no assurance that current validator rewards or token valuations will be sustained in the future.

The Company does not control the Sonic blockchain or any other digital asset network on which it operates, and its validator operations are subject to the rules and protocols of those networks. Certain operational and network-related data disclosed in this release may be derived from publicly available blockchain information and third-party sources. While the Company believes such information to be reliable, it has not independently audited or verified all third-party or network-level data.

The forward-looking information contained in this press release represents the Company's expectations as of the date of this release and is subject to change. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any state, province, territory or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state, province, territory or jurisdiction. None of the Company's securities are registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act"), and none of them may be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the 1933 Act.

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Source: SonicStrategy Inc.