Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 6, 2026) - SonicStrategy Inc., (CSE: SONI) (OTCQB: SONIF) (the "Company") a publicly traded infrastructure company focused on the Sonic blockchain, announced today that a feature article produced by Market One highlighting the Company's operations and growth strategy has been published on Barchart.
The article examines cryptocurrency's shift toward an infrastructure-driven, institutional era and outlines the Company's validator-based model for providing compliant, revenue-generating exposure to the Sonic blockchain through staking yields, token treasury growth, and scalable network participation.
To read the full article, please visit Barchart at: https://www.barchart.com/story/news/36886372/sonicstrategy-creates-a-robust-investor-gateway-to-the-blockchain-economy
About SonicStrategy Inc.
SonicStrategy (CSE: SONI) (OTCQB: SONIF) provides a public-market gateway to the Sonic blockchain ecosystem. SonicStrategy is a blockchain company that (i) operates validators on the proof-of-stake Sonic blockchain, (ii) participates in decentralized finance ("DeFi") using its own assets, and (iii) holds Sonic Tokens on a long-term basis as part of its strategic treasury management of its Sonic Tokens.
Company Contacts:
Investor Relations
Email: investors@sonicstrategy.io
Phone: 1-800-927-8745
Dustin Zinger, CEO
Email: dustin@sonicstrategy.io
To learn more about SonicStrategy, visit their website here.
