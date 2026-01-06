Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 6, 2026) - SonicStrategy Inc., (CSE: SONI) (OTCQB: SONIF) (the "Company") a publicly traded infrastructure company focused on the Sonic blockchain, announced today that a feature article produced by Market One highlighting the Company's operations and growth strategy has been published on Barchart.

The article examines cryptocurrency's shift toward an infrastructure-driven, institutional era and outlines the Company's validator-based model for providing compliant, revenue-generating exposure to the Sonic blockchain through staking yields, token treasury growth, and scalable network participation.

To read the full article, please visit Barchart at: https://www.barchart.com/story/news/36886372/sonicstrategy-creates-a-robust-investor-gateway-to-the-blockchain-economy

About SonicStrategy Inc.

SonicStrategy (CSE: SONI) (OTCQB: SONIF) provides a public-market gateway to the Sonic blockchain ecosystem. SonicStrategy is a blockchain company that (i) operates validators on the proof-of-stake Sonic blockchain, (ii) participates in decentralized finance ("DeFi") using its own assets, and (iii) holds Sonic Tokens on a long-term basis as part of its strategic treasury management of its Sonic Tokens.

To learn more about SonicStrategy, visit their website here.

For the latest updates, follow Standard Uranium on social media: LinkedIn, X, and Facebook



About Market One

Market One is North America's leading marketing agency for public companies through our best-in-class content creation and distribution. With our proven methods, we help position companies for meaningful engagement with potential investors through a suite of products across video, editorial, and social media. Clients can enjoy increased visibility and strengthened investor awareness through our relationships with industry-leading media outlets, including BNN Bloomberg, Benzinga, and Barchart.

Contact: Brett Yelland brett@marketone.ca or +1 (604)-250-4082

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/279623

Source: Market One Media Group Inc.