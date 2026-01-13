Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 13, 2026) - SonicStrategy Inc. (CSE: SONI) (OTCQB: SONIF), a publicly traded infrastructure company focused on the Sonic blockchain, is pleased to announce an update on the Company's validator scale, Sonic token exposure, and staking yields as of January 11, 2026.

SonicStrategy Scale and Token Exposure

Total Sonic Exposure: 177.6 million Sonic tokens across Company self-staked validator holdings, DeFi strategies, wallet balances, and non-custodial third-party delegated tokens

First Validator: 33.2 million Sonic tokens staked (3 million self-staked, 30.2 million third-party delegated)

Second Validator: 135.6M Sonic tokens staked (126.6 million self-staked, 9 million third-party delegated)

Holdings/DeFi Strategies: 8.8 million Sonic Tokens

Company Direct Holdings: 147.2 million Sonic Tokens ($16.9m CAD)

Yield: 5.69% (7.7 million Sonic Tokens or $904k CAD annually)

As of January 11, 2026, the Company's Sonic validators hold 138.4 million self staked Sonic, valued at approximately $11.8 million USD (~$16.2m CAD). Including third-party delegations, total Sonic network exposure across SonicStrategy's infrastructure is approximately 177.6 million S, representing USD $15.1 million (CAD $20.8 million) in total network stake. These values are based on the current market price of Sonic at $0.085 USD. Third-party delegated tokens remain fully under the control of token holders and are non-custodial in nature.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1512/280159_a3eaf75134edbba7_001full.jpg





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1512/280159_a3eaf75134edbba7_002full.jpg

"This growth in our Sonic exposure highlights the strength of our infrastructure and strategy," said Dustin Zinger, CEO of SonicStrategy Inc. "By operating large, enterprise-grade validators, we're not only generating staking rewards for shareholders, but also helping secure and decentralize the Sonic network."

SonicStrategy's validator operations generate daily staking rewards. Based on the 129,686,219 Sonic tokens self-staked, SonicStrategy currently earns approximately 5.69% annually, resulting in 7,379,146 Sonic tokens per year, equivalent to $627,227 USD at today's Sonic price of $0.085 USD. An additional 39,203,705 Sonic has been delegated by third parties, generating 334,606 Sonic tokens annually for the Company. This reflects 15% of the 5.69% rewards, or approximately $28,441 USD at the current price. Based on today's numbers SonicStrategy expects to generate 7,713,752 Sonic tokens per year, representing approximately $655,669 USD in annual staking revenue.

SonicStrategy operates its validator nodes directly, with Sonic Labs providing hosting and infrastructure support at no cost to the Company. As a result, SonicStrategy does not currently incur direct expenses for hardware or data center operations. Sonic Labs and SonicStrategy are independent participants in the Sonic blockchain ecosystem, and there is no binding commercial agreement between the parties.

For more information, visit the SonicStrategy website at www.sonicstrategy.io.

About SonicStrategy Inc.

SonicStrategy (CSE: SONI) (OTCQB: SONIF) is a publicly traded digital asset infrastructure company. The Company operates validator, staking, and decentralized finance infrastructure across the Sonic blockchain and other digital asset networks, providing compliant public-market exposure to blockchain-based yield and infrastructure operations.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements

Certain information herein constitutes "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities laws, reflecting management's expectations regarding objectives, plans, strategies, future growth, results of operations, and business prospects of the Company. Words such as "may", "plans," "expects," "intends," "anticipates," "believes," and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which are qualified by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations.

Forward-looking statements are based on a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are subject to business, economic, and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on these statements, as forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from projected outcomes. Factors influencing these outcomes include economic conditions, regulatory developments, competition, capital availability, and business execution risks. No assurance can be given that any events anticipated by the forward-looking information will transpire or occur. In addition, staking rewards and validator earnings are subject to a variety of risks, including but not limited to changes in token price, validator performance, network participation rates, and overall blockchain activity. The value of the Company's Sonic token holdings is highly volatile, and balance sheet exposure may fluctuate materially with changes in market prices. There can be no assurance that current validator rewards or token valuations will be sustained in the future.

The Company does not control the Sonic blockchain or any other digital asset network on which it operates, and its validator operations are subject to the rules and protocols of those networks. Certain operational and network-related data disclosed in this release may be derived from publicly available blockchain information and third-party sources. While the Company believes such information to be reliable, it has not independently audited or verified all third-party or network-level data.

The forward-looking information contained in this press release represents the Company's expectations as of the date of this release and is subject to change. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

