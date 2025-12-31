Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 31, 2025) - SonicStrategy Inc. (CSE: SONI) (OTCQB: SONIF), a publicly traded infrastructure company focused on the Sonic blockchain, is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into an agreement with Sonic Labs to extend the previously announced convertible debenture for an additional three years.

The original convertible debenture was announced on September 11, 2025, with a six-month term scheduled to expire on March 10, 2026. In light of current market conditions, the parties have agreed to extend the debenture until March 10, 2029. The extension allows the Company to continue to maintain custody of the Sonic tokens while pursuing a NASDAQ listing, providing additional time and flexibility amid evolving digital asset market conditions.

The Company maintains custody of the 126,622,348.845 Sonic tokens received under the convertible debenture, with an approximate value of US$9.75 million, based on CoinMarketCap pricing as of December 30, 2025, the date the extension terms were negotiated.

The Amended Debenture is unsecured, non-interest bearing, and now matures on March 10, 2029, unless further extended by mutual agreement. The Amended Debenture remains convertible, into common shares at the conversion price of $4.50 USD ($6.22 CAD) per share. Conversion of the US$40 million principal amount is contingent solely upon the Company achieving a NASDAQ listing. Any common shares issued upon conversion will be subject to a three-year lock-up period. The amendment is subject to the approval of the CSE.

"These renewed terms reflect the current market conditions in the digital asset treasury market. We are confident that interest in this sector will continue to grow, and this three-year extension allows SonicStrategy to build momentum while supporting early-stage projects within the Sonic ecosystem," said Dustin Zinger, CEO of SonicStrategy.

About SonicStrategy Inc.

SonicStrategy (CSE: SONI) (OTCQB: SONIF) a public-market gateway to the Sonic blockchain ecosystem. SonicStrategy provides investors with compliant exposure to staking infrastructure and DeFi strategies across the Sonic network.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements

Certain information herein constitutes "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities laws, reflecting management's expectations regarding objectives, plans, strategies, future growth, results of operations, and business prospects of the Company. Words such as "may", "plans," "expects," "intends," "anticipates," "believes," and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which are qualified by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations.

Forward-looking statements are based on a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are subject to business, economic, and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on these statements, as forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from projected outcomes. Factors influencing these outcomes include economic conditions, regulatory developments, competition, capital availability, and business execution risks. No assurance can be given that any events anticipated by the forward-looking information will transpire or occur. In addition, staking rewards and validator earnings are subject to a variety of risks, including but not limited to changes in token price, validator performance, network participation rates, and overall blockchain activity. The value of the Company's Sonic token holdings is highly volatile, and balance sheet exposure may fluctuate materially with changes in market prices. There can be no assurance that current validator rewards or token valuations will be sustained in the future.

The forward-looking information contained in this press release represents the Company's expectations as of the date of this release and is subject to change. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any state, province, territory or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state, province, territory or jurisdiction. None of the Company's securities are registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act"), and none of them may be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the 1933 Act.

