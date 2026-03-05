Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 5, 2026) - Sun Summit Minerals Corp. (TSXV: SMN) (OTCQB: SMREF) (the "Company" or "Sun Summit") announced today that a feature article produced by Market One highlighting its fully funded 2026 drill program at the JD Project has been published on BNN Bloomberg.

The article examines recent high-grade drill results at the JD Project within British Columbia's Toodoggone district, in the context of renewed gold momentum and tightening copper supply, and outlines Sun Summit's position as a fully funded explorer advancing toward a maiden resource.

To read the full article, please visit BNN Bloomberg at: https://www.bnnbloomberg.ca/investment-trends/2026/03/05/visionary-copper-and-gold-expands-point-leamington-with-kraken-zone-discovery/



About Sun Summit Minerals Corp.

Sun Summit Minerals Corp. (TSXV: SMN) (OTCQB: SMREF) is a mineral exploration company focused on the discovery, expansion and advancement of district scale gold and copper assets in British Columbia. The Company's diverse portfolio includes the JD and Theory projects in the Toodoggone region of north-central B.C., and the Buck Project in central B.C.



To learn more about Sun Summit, visit its website. For the latest updates, follow Sun Summit online: Facebook, X, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

Contact: Matthew Benedetto mbenedetto@simonecapital.ca or +1 (416)-817-1226



