Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 25, 2026) - Sun Summit Minerals Corp. (TSXV: SMN) (OTCQB: SMREF) ("Sun Summit" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") has accepted for listing up to 102,583,760 common share purchase warrants of the Company (the "Warrants") for trading on the TSXV. The Warrants are expected to commence trading on the TSXV at the open of markets on February 27, 2026 under the trading symbol "SMN.WT".

The Warrants were issued pursuant to a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") of the Company closed on May 30, 2025, pursuant to which the Company issued: (i) 40,868,432 charity flow-through units of the Company (each, a "Charity FT Unit") at a price of $0.105 per Charity FT Unit; (ii) 33,832,770 flow-through units of the Company (each, a "FT Unit") at a price of $0.075 per FT Unit; and (iii) 47,338,602 non-flow-through units (each, an "NFT Unit") at a price of $0.07 per NFT Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of $10,142,345, representing a partial exercise of the Company's over-allotment option. For more information about the Private Placement, please refer to the Company's news release dated June 2, 2025, which is available under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one common share in the capital of the Company at a price of $0.11 per common share until May 30, 2027. The Warrants are governed by the terms of a Warrant Indenture (the "Warrant Indenture") dated February 26, 2026 between the Company and Computershare Trust Company of Canada (the "Warrant Agent") as warrant agent, a copy of which is available under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. For further details regarding the Warrants, please refer to the Warrant Indenture.

No action is required by holders of Warrants as a result of this listing of the Warrants. Holders of Warrants will receive DRS statements from the Warrant Agent representing the re-issued Warrants under the Warrant Indenture, which shall bear the CUSIP of the listed Warrants, and may be deposited with the holder's broker in order to facilitate trading their Warrants on the TSXV. Holders may exercise their Warrants at any time prior to the expiry thereof, by delivering a completed and executed copy of the exercise notice, together with payment of the aggregate exercise price, to the Warrant Agent. The exercise notice is available to holders of Warrants on request from the Warrant Agent, from their respective brokers, or from the Warrant Indenture, a copy of which is available under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Sun Summit

Sun Summit Minerals (TSXV: SMN) (OTCQB: SMREF) is a mineral exploration company focused on the discovery, expansion and advancement of district scale gold and copper assets in British Columbia. The Company's diverse portfolio includes the JD and Theory projects in the Toodoggone region of north-central B.C., and the Buck Project in central B.C.

Further details are available at www.sunsummitminerals.com.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation that is based on expectations, estimates, projections and interpretations as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves predictions, expectations, interpretations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often, but not always, using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "interpreted", "management's view", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "potential", "feasibility", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information and are intended to identify forward-looking information. This news release contains the forward-looking information pertaining to, among other things, the anticipated timing of the commencement of trading of the Warrants on the TSXV.

Although the forward-looking information contained in this news release is based upon what management believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, Sun Summit cannot assure shareholders and prospective purchasers of securities of the Company that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking information, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended, and neither Sun Summit nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any such forward-looking information. Sun Summit does not undertake, and assumes no obligation, to update or revise any such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information contained herein to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/285285

Source: Sun Summit Minerals Corp.