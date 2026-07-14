Quantum Cyber Files for Drone Launch System Designed to Field Attritable Autonomous Drones at Scale

WEST PALM BEACH, Florida, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantum Cyber N.V. (Nasdaq: QUCY) ("Quantum Cyber" or the "Company"), a Nasdaq-listed autonomous defense technology company assembling an AI-powered System-of-Systems platform for drone warfare, counter-UAS, and border security applications, today announced the filing of a provisional patent application with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) covering a modular drone launch system (the "Launch System") engineered to deploy autonomous unmanned aerial vehicles rapidly and at scale across defense, border security, and autonomous warfare applications. The application was filed through the Company's wholly owned subsidiary, Quantum Drones Corporation.

A Structural Shift in U.S. Defense Procurement, and Where the Launch System Fits

U.S. defense procurement is undergoing a shift toward low-cost, autonomous systems deployed at scale, and the ability to field those systems rapidly is emerging as a defining operational requirement. Executive Order 14307 establishes American drone dominance as an explicit industrial and national-security priority, directing the acceleration of domestic drone production, expanded exports of U.S.-made systems, and the enablement of more advanced autonomous operations. The Department of Defense FY2027 Budget Request includes approximately $55 billion allocated to drone and autonomous warfare programs, and the counter-UAS market is projected to grow from $3.1 billion to $10.6 billion by 2030, a 27.2% compound annual growth rate (Grand View Research, 2025).

Central to current doctrine is the concept of "attritable" drones: inexpensive, expendable autonomous platforms deployed in mass rather than in limited numbers. Department of Defense programs including Replicator are operationalizing this model, and operational experience from Ukraine and Indo-Pacific planning has reinforced the same lesson: militaries that can field large numbers of low-cost autonomous systems quickly hold a decisive asymmetric advantage. Launch and deployment is a documented constraint. Fielding drones in mass depends on launch hardware that is modular, transportable, and capable of releasing multiple platforms in rapid succession without extensive setup or fixed infrastructure.

A Modular Architecture for Mass Drone Deployment

The Launch System is designed around a modular, canisterized architecture intended to store, protect, and release autonomous unmanned aerial vehicles in rapid succession. The architecture is designed to be scalable, allowing launch cells to be added or reconfigured according to mission requirements, and to be mountable across ground vehicles, fixed sites, and maritime platforms, supporting multi-domain deployment. The system is designed to support day and night operation and to integrate with the Company's proprietary ground control system, providing a single interface for mission planning, launch, and coordinated management of deployed platforms, and enabling coordinated release of multiple platforms for swarm operations while minimizing the setup, footprint, and crew burden associated with conventional launch infrastructure.

The Company believes the Launch System also has meaningful dual-use application in protecting civilian and critical infrastructure against aerial intrusion. Deployed in a defensive posture and operating day or night through the Company's proprietary ground control system, the Launch System is designed to field autonomous platforms rapidly in response to unauthorized drone activity around airports, energy and utility facilities, government sites, and other sensitive locations, extending the technology beyond the battlefield into homeland security and civilian infrastructure protection.

Strategic Positioning Within the Quantum Cyber System-of-Systems Platform

The Launch System is designed as the launch and deployment layer of Quantum Cyber's multi-domain technology portfolio, complementing the Company's previously disclosed propulsion, navigation, and swarm-defense intellectual property. The Company's System-of-Systems platform spans drone warfare, counter-UAS, autonomous naval mine countermeasures, EMP shielding, anti-drone ammunition, command-and-control, and quantum antenna applications, covering air, land, and sea engagement tiers. The Company believes that launch and deployment intellectual property of this nature is directly additive to that portfolio and strengthens the position of Quantum Drones Corporation as it pursues U.S. government procurement opportunities under the Trump Administration's defense modernization priorities.

"We are building the autonomous defense platform of the future, and fielding autonomous drones at scale is now as important as the drones themselves," said David Lazar, Chief Executive Officer of Quantum Cyber. "The Pentagon is seeking approximately $55 billion for drone and autonomous warfare capabilities in its FY2027 budget request, and its doctrine calls for deploying low-cost autonomous systems in mass. This filing extends our System-of-Systems platform into the launch and deployment layer and reinforces the technology foundation Quantum Drones Corporation is building for U.S. federal defense procurement."

"The United States is entering a new era of defense modernization where autonomy and rapid, resilient deployment will increasingly define strategic advantage," said Peter O'Rourke, President and Director of Quantum Drones Corporation and former Acting Secretary of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. "Advancing domestic capabilities that allow autonomous systems to be fielded quickly and at scale, whether on the battlefield or in defense of civilian infrastructure, aligns with broader priorities across defense and homeland security and will be essential to maintaining readiness in an increasingly contested environment."

About Quantum Cyber N.V.

Quantum Cyber N.V. (Nasdaq: QUCY) is assembling an AI-powered, quantum-accelerated System-of-Systems autonomous defense platform that integrates drone warfare, counter-UAS, autonomous naval mine countermeasures, EMP shielding, anti-drone ammunition, command-and-control, and quantum antenna applications under a single Nasdaq-listed company. The Company acquires, licenses, and develops combat-proven autonomous technologies, deploying them as a coordinated, multi-domain portfolio across air, land, and sea. For more information, visit www.quantum-cyber.ai.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "estimate", "plan", "outlook", and "project" and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Such forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, the design, capabilities, development, and commercialization of the Launch System, its potential defense and civilian infrastructure protection applications, the anticipated activities and procurement participation of Quantum Drones Corporation, and the Company's ability to pursue U.S. government contracts and homeland security programs. These forward-looking statements reflect the current analysis of existing information and are subject to various risks and uncertainties. The filing of a provisional patent application does not guarantee the issuance of a patent, and no assurance can be given that any patent will be granted or that, if granted, it will provide commercially meaningful protection. As a result, caution must be exercised in relying on forward-looking statements. Due to known and unknown risks, actual results may differ materially from the Company's expectations or projections. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements: (i) the failure to meet projected development and related targets; (ii) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (iii) inability to successfully pursue new initiatives; (iv) failure to obtain patent protection; (v) failure to secure U.S. government contracts or procurement approvals; and (vi) other risks and uncertainties discussed from time to time in reports and public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") by the Company. Additional information concerning these and other factors that may impact the Company's expectations and projections can be found in the Company's filings with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on March 31, 2026, its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed on May 15, 2026, and its subsequent filings with the SEC. The Company's SEC filings are available publicly on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to the Company and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

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